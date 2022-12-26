Corrinna Matthews was pictured receiving greetings from a well wisher during a party for her 100th birthday at The Heritage Center. Mrs. Matthews was born Nov. 29, 1897, in Greenbrier, a daughter of John and Josephine Elliott. She was married to Olon Matthews, a homemaker and has three children, Lydon Matthews, Josephine McKenzie and Juanita Fryer. The day was proclaimed Corrinna Matthews Day.
While studying in the United States to improve her English, Gloria Castello of Barcelona, Spain, is teaching students at Florence Mattison Elementary School about her home country. Miss Castello’s visits to the school on Mondays and Fridays are intended to promote Spanish language education and international friendship. She has been visiting the school for several months, teaching groups of students, mostly second graders, about life in Spain. She has been visiting the school for about a semester, while she studies at the University of the Central Arkansas.
A recycling program is being set up in Conway. The Conway Kiwanis Club, Wesley Foundation at State College of Arkansas, and ecology clubs at Conway High School and Hendrix College expect to install two collection boxes for paper, magazines, aluminum cans, pie plates, etc. Collection boxes will be placed at two locations and separate bins will be provided for paper and aluminum items. When the boxes are ready, the news media will inform the public how to bundle newspapers and magazines. The boxes are expected to be in operation within a few days. The Kiwanis Club provided $150 to pay the cost of the boxes.
Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Brown and son, Greg, of Huntsville, Ala., were Sunday guests of Mr. and Mrs. A.L. Presley.
Mrs. Bonnie Davis of Compton, Calif., has been visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Hart, in Conway.
Recent guests of the Rev. and Mrs. Dale Dorsey were their sons, David and Jimmy, and Jimmy’s daughters, Tammy and Lisa, all of Dallas, Texas, and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Castleberry and family of Conway.
