By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
Students from Ms. Ryall’s fourth-grade class from Mayflower Elementary School recently collected gifts for Heritage Living Center nursing home residents instead of their normal book exchange. Students had finished a unit on “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” Through class discussion, one child shared that her grandmother worked at Heritage and that many of the elderly people there were lonely and had no family for Christmas. The students decided that as a class they should get presents for the residents.
Teresa and Randall Vaughn of Conway celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. They were married Dec. 24, 1971. Teresa is a Realtor and Randall is an area manager for Windstream and a veteran of the Air Force. They have two sons, Robert and Benjamin, and two grandchildren.
(1996)
Don and Marie Hilliard of Conway celebrated their 40th anniversary six months early with a surprise party given June 23 at Second Baptist Church. The event was given by their daughters, Donna Hill, Jan Mallett and Sandra Carroll. The Hilliards were married Dec. 23, 1956, in Hernando, Miss. Mr. Hilliard is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. M.R. Hilliard. He retired from Firestone Tire and Service Center after 30 years. Mrs. Hilliard is a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. H.O. Blankenship. She is employed part time at Farm and Home Insurance Co. in Conway. They have four grandchildren.
The winners of the annual Christmas parade were announced by the Ladies Auxiliary of Damascus. First Baptist Church received a trophy and ribbon for first place. Other winning entries were Cove Chapel Church of Springhill, second place; and Top’s No. 493, third place. Deputies from both the Van Buren County and Faulkner County sheriff’s offices were escorts.
(1971)
Russell and Carl Williams, students at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., and Forrest Williams, a graduate student at Ohio State University, spent the Christmas holidays with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. L.L. Williams.
Mr. and Mrs. Mike McCarville and daughters, Cheryl and Denise, of Del City, Okla., spent the Christmas weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Millard D. McCarville.
Miss Kay Flynt and her brother, Ricky Flynt, left recently to spend the Christmas holidays with their parents, Dr. and Mrs. William T. Flynt in Danville, Va.
Mr. and Mrs. Edmund S. Nabholz and Mr. and Mrs. William M. Clark returned home after spending a few days in Memphis, Tenn. They attended the Arkansas-Tennessee football game.
Dr. and Mrs. Walton Ellis and daughters, Eleanor and Carolyn, of Los Alamos, N.M., spent the Christmas holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ivan H. Grove.
