25 years ago
(1997)
Ouachita Baptist University student Corey McGaha, a junior history major from Greenbrier, will be part of OBU’s team at the Midwest Model United Nations conference in St. Louis. The group will represent the African nation of Kenya at the conference. More than 50 college and university teams will attend the simulated United Nations session. To attend, McGaha and OBU students had to take a three-hour preparatory course, counting as either political science or history credit, where they studied their assigned country’s history, culture, political system and foreign policy. The class also held U.N. simulations of its own.
Melody Humphrey recently trained to present the A-PLUS (A Positive Lifestyle for Ultimate Success) conference program for Future Homemakers of America. Miss Humphrey, a daughter of Joyce and Rick Humphrey, is a senior at Guy-Perkins High School and a member of the Guy-Perkins FHA chapter. She attended the A-PLUS Conference, a one-and-a-half day seminar designed to help participants develop a positive lifestyle.
50 years ago
(1972)
Mrs. W.M. O’Connor and son, Willie, of Columbus, Ohio, who have been visiting their son and brother, Robert Long, Mrs. Long and son in Phoenix, Ariz., arrived yesterday to visit Mr. and Mrs. Eph Palmer of Lakeview Acres.
Mr. and Mrs. H.P. Westmoreland returned last night from Boston, Mass., where they visited their son, Dr. Nelson Westmoreland, Mrs. Westmoreland, Anna Kate, Same and Joe, during the Thanksgiving holidays.
The Rev. and Mrs. William Probasco and children, Vicki, Christi, Rebecca and Timmy, spent the Thanksgiving holidays with friends in Plano and Josephine, Texas. The Probascos resided in Plano prior to Conway.
Thanksgiving holiday guests of Mr. and Mrs. George Hooten were her son, Ezra Tucker, and Mrs. Tucker of Dallas, Texas, and Mrs. Hooten’s daughter, Mrs. Marline Ring, and daughters, Sharon and Charlotte of West Memphis. Mrs. Hooten’s foster son, Bobby Brown, and wife of Arkadelphia also were here.
