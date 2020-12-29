(2010)
Gene and Marry Wells celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 26 at a dinner. They were married Dec. 26, 1960, in Spokane, Wash., and have lived in Vilonia for the past 48 years. Mr. Wells is a retired farmer and Mrs. Wells retired after many years in elementary school education. The event was hosted by their children.
A crew with Blytheville-based Goolsby Inc. was at the University of Central Arkansas this week dismantling Minton Hall while students weren’t on campus. The old dormitory was being razed to make room for Bear Hall.
The Conway Women’s Chorus announced open rehearsals for their spring show. The rehearsals would be held for the first three weeks of the new year for anyone interested. They meet at the Faulkner Academy of Arts on Parkway.
(1995)
A group of five Faulkner County residents who want to make life easier for area crime victims met Dec. 9. The Victim’s Assistance Community Action Team will hold an organizational meeting on Jan. 25 to make a plan to provide a variety of needs, such as advocacy for victims of domestic abuse, providing mentors, a support system for victims and family members, and a transportation plan for volunteers to pick up witnesses. Twentieth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney H.G. Foster came up with the idea of getting a core group of volunteers together because he and two staff members couldn’t physically meet all of the victims’ needs, who need more hands-on assistance.
The University of Central Arkansas Invitational Basketball Tournament was under way at the Farris Center. Schools playing in the tournament included Greenbrier, Guy-Perkins, Vilonia, St. Joseph, Mayflower, Dardanelle, Russellville, Dover, Rose Bud, Perryville, Western Grove, Southside-Bee Branch, Carlisle, England, Beebe, Mountain View, Pangburn, Green Forest, Deer, Bald Knob, and Prairie Grove.
(1970)
Dr. Claude M. Reves, an outstanding figure in Arkansas Methodism for many years, died Dec. 22, 1970, in Tulsa, Okla. He was a resident of Conway for many years as both a minister and a member of the Hendrix College administration. He was pastor of the Conway church in 1919-1922 and again in 1945-49, and was superintendent of the Conway Methodist District from 1949-1952. In 1952, he became a vice president of Hendrix and continued in that position until he retired from the active ministry in 1959. His wife, Mrs. Ethel Beloate Reves, died in Conway in 1966 at the age of 84.
The Arkansas Aeronautics Commission has approved the city of Conway’s application for airport aid in the amount of $5,000. The money is expected to become available immediately. The funds are to be used for marking runways, seeding runway shoulders and for a low frequency beacon. Fifty percent of the grant will be paid when the project is 50 percent completed, and the final payment made when the project is completed.
