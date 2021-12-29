(2011)
Two athletes who rose to the top in their sports in 2011, and a legendary former coach will be honored in February by the Conway Athletic Awards Commission. Former University of Central Arkansas basketball coach Don Dyer has been selected as the 2011 recipient of the Elijah Pitts Award for career achievement. The 2011 Marvin Delph Award for sportsman of the year will be presented to UCA quarterback Nathan Dick. Conway golfer Summar Roachell will be honored with the 2011 Marvin Delph Award for sportswoman of the year.
J.F. “Felton” O’Kelley recently celebrated his 95th birthday at a reception at his Conway home. He is the former owner of F&F Concrete Co., Arkansas Structural Products, J.F. O’Kelley Construction Co., and the former Ramada Inn. He was an early member of the Conway Development Corp. and a longtime director of First State Bank. He is a member of Harlan Park Baptist Church.
(1996)
Zandy Pearce and Kalyn Allison were pictured wrapping gifts that members of the Conway High School girls’ volleyball and basketball teams purchased for a family they “adopted” through Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN). Instead of purchasing gifts for one another, the girls bought household items, food, gift certificates, clothes, personal items and other gifts for the young couple with three boys.
Chuck Hogan, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Jesse W. Grisham Post No. 2259, and other members were pictured putting together food baskets for 40 needy families in Conway and the surrounding area. Members of the VFW submitted names they thought would qualify for a food box. The names then went through a screening process. The food was donated by members and local stores.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Dan Turner and children, Cindy and Dan, of Page, Ariz., are holiday guests of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. O.E. Turner, and his sister, Mrs. Bill Newberry, and family.
Bob Lyford, a law student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George T. Lyford. Also visiting the Lyfords is her sister, Mrs. Ione McClain of Dayton, Wyo.
Miss Margaret Ann Ross was installed as worthy matron, and Albert Fraser as worthy patron of Palmetto Chapter No 47, Order of the Eastern Star. Miss Ross is legal secretary for her father, Lonzo A. Ross, and is a member of First Baptist Church, the Conway Pilot Club and the Business & Professional Women’s Club. Fraser, a past president of the Conway Young Business Men’s Association, is an instructor of driver education at Mount Vernon High School.
