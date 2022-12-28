Kenneth Taylor of Conway was chosen the grand prize winner of the 13-233k Pigskin Picks contest, sponsored by World Wide Travel and the Log Cabin Democrat. His name was chosen in a drawing by David McCollum of the Log Cabin Democrat and Christy Campbell of World Wide Travel. His name was chosen from a group of 59 people who had either won the weekly football prediction contest or were involved in the tie breaker. Taylor won a trip for two to Dallas for the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers.

Members of the Arkansas state FFA livestock team were among 47 teams participating in the National FFA Livestock Career Development Event at the 70th annual FFA Convention. Members of the team from Vilonia include Jeremy Clark, Chad Pruett, Benji Sisson and Danny Hill. They were accompanied by their adviser, Harold McCain of Vilonia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.