Kenneth Taylor of Conway was chosen the grand prize winner of the 13-233k Pigskin Picks contest, sponsored by World Wide Travel and the Log Cabin Democrat. His name was chosen in a drawing by David McCollum of the Log Cabin Democrat and Christy Campbell of World Wide Travel. His name was chosen from a group of 59 people who had either won the weekly football prediction contest or were involved in the tie breaker. Taylor won a trip for two to Dallas for the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers.
Members of the Arkansas state FFA livestock team were among 47 teams participating in the National FFA Livestock Career Development Event at the 70th annual FFA Convention. Members of the team from Vilonia include Jeremy Clark, Chad Pruett, Benji Sisson and Danny Hill. They were accompanied by their adviser, Harold McCain of Vilonia.
Jodie Brown of Jodie Brown Motors has been named a “Leader of Distinction” for 1997 by the Pontiac-GMC division of General Motors. The award recognizes outstanding dealer performance in critical business areas, including sales, profitability and customer satisfaction. Only five of the more than 3,600 Pontiac and GMC dealers earn the distinction each year.
The heaviest rains of 1972 fell in November, and for the third consecutive month the yearly precipitation deficit was reduced. November rainfall at the Conway station totaled 6.57 inches. That was 2.18 inches above the normal of 4.39 inches. October’s precipitation of 6.01 inches coupled with November’s total brought the two-month total to more than 12 1/2 inches. The yearly deficit, which was nearly 16 inches at the end of May, now stands at minus 6.44 inches at the end of 11 months. Temperature ranges in November were from a high of 76 degree on Nov. 1 to a low of 21 recorded Nov. 29.
A.T. Maddox of Houston, Texas, Mrs. Evelyn Cates of Belleville (Yell County), and Mrs. Charlie Metcalf of Redfield visited their mother, Mrs. Alvin Tyler, who was a patient at Memorial Hospital and was released to Conway Convalescent Center.
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Strack returned from a trip to Denver, Colo. They flew to Denver from Fort Worth, Texas, where they had spent Thanksgiving Day with her mother, Mrs. Curtis Nooner, and Mr. Nooner. The Stracks’ daughters, Kathleen and Jennifer, remained with their grandparents while the Stracks were on vacation.
