(2010)
Southwestern Energy gave $2,500 to support the local youth development program in Faulkner County. The donation is part of SWN’s total contribution of $15,000 to 4-H programs in six counties throughout the Fayetteville Shale play.
New University of Central Arkansas baseball coach Allen Gum has signed 17 new players, including 11 in-state players and four junior college athletes. Two Conway players head the list of signees. Nick Rougeau, an outfielder, and Connor McClain, a right-handed pitcher, will give the Bears some local flair.
The Yankees are the two-time Ruth Doyle Intermediate kickoff champions. They include Alec Boone, Jeffrey Glenn, Dakota Gilpatrick, Andrew Hallman, Jaren Hampton, Jacob Jacks, Kane Thornton, Carter Weatherly, and John Whitehurst.
(1995)
Milton Davis was wrapping up his one-year term as Conway Area Chamber of Commerce chairman. Richie Arnold will take over the post on Jan. 1. Davis said the chamber’s 300 volunteers on 20 volunteer committees have been “good stewards” during his tenure. He stressed throughout his term the Chamber’s stated goal: Enhance the quality of life in the Conway area economically, culturally and socially.
The University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears completed a double-header at home in the UCA Classic by obliterating Ouachita Baptist, 102-62. Shaken with a pair of surprise losses to Arkansas teams after opening with two wins on the road, the Sugar Bears regrouped in the tourney, turned up their intensity a notch and found their shooting eyes on Friday against Northeast Oklahoma and again Saturday against Ouachita.
(1970)
Mr. and Mrs. Gray Burdick of Oxford, Miss., were Thanksgiving holiday guests of his parents, Dr. and Mrs. A.E. Burdick. Young Burdick is a senior in the University of Mississippi School of Law. Also visiting Dr. and Mrs. Burdick were their daughter, Mrs. William Shy, and children Gregg and Todd of Blytheville.
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Eidson returned home Saturday after spending 10 days in Texas. They visited their son, Harold Eidson Jr., Mrs. Eidson and son, Marshall, in Austin, and a daughter, Mrs. Bill Cummins, Mr. Cummins and children, John and Elizabeth, in Port Arthur, Texas. Another daughter, Miss Carolyn Eidson of Little Rock, accompanied her parents.
Winners in the Conway Duplicate Bridge Club competition Tuesday night at the Sands Motel were: 1. Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr., and Mrs. Nolen M. Irby; 2. Mrs. William C. Jones Jr. and Mrs. Ed Camp Jr.; 3. James E. Mabry and Mrs. H.L. McAlister; 4. Mrs. T.K. Fulmer and Mrs. Louis Dayer.
