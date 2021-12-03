(2011)
The Trucking Industry Defense Association recently awarded the University of Central Arkansas with one of four Endowment Fund Grants in the amount of $5,000. The grant will help fund the university’s Center for Logistics Education, Advancement, and Research (CLEAR), a program designed to prepare students for careers in the transportation industry.
Fourth-graders at Vilonia Primary School have been learning a lesson about giving. They were chosen out of the many area schools to make about 100 Christmas cards for homebound Hospice patients in eight counties. Principal Susan Loyd and teacher Lisa Weaver watched over the students as they turned blank cards into works of art with personal seasons greetings using pens, paint, glue and glitter, and their imaginations.
(1996)
Robert and Carlene Hall of Springhill are celebrating their 50th anniversary at an open house hosted by their children. Mr. and Mrs. Hall were married Nov. 30, 1946, in Little Rock. They are parents of Ronnie Hall, Jeannie Hall Lyons and Susie Hall Duren. They also have nine grandchildren. Mr. Hall is a son of the late Karl and Beatrice Sims of Guy. Mrs. Hall is a daughter of the late Robert and Grace Hall of Springhill. The Halls are both retired.
On Halloween night, a group of teenagers from Antioch Baptist Church hit the streets for an hour of trick-or-treating. Instead of asking for candy, the teens were asking for cans of food. They collected more than 1,350 pounds of cans in one hour. Last week they distributed the canned food along with turkeys to three dozen families across Faulkner County. Over the past three years, students from the church have distributed more than 3,000 pounds of canned food to approximately 75 area families.
(1971)
The Rev. and Mrs. Jack Dell departed today for New York, where they will join a charter group for a tour of the Holy Land. The Rev. Mr. Dell, pastor of the First Church of the Nazarene, and Mrs. Dell were given the all-expense-paid 12-day trip by the congregation in appreciation for his nine years’ service to the church and its members.
Stanley Russ, a Conway insurance agent, has been named Foothills District chairman for the Boy Scouts, Russ, who will direct all volunteer scout activities in the district, succeeds Howell Heck, who resigned last month after serving three years.
Bill Landers of Conway, state vice president of Concerned Youth for Cerebral Palsy, attended the second annual National Youth Leadership Conference on Cerebral Palsy in St. Charles, Mo. Landers is governor of the Arkansas Federation of Student Councils for Exceptional Children.
Holiday guests of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Johnson were their daughter, Mrs. Robin Nix, and grandsons, John, Robin and Timothy Allen Nix.
