The University of Central Arkansas earned four individual awards and had 13 all-conference picks as the All Southland Conference football team was announced. UCA had 10 first-team honorees, including Bears’ quarterback Wynrick Smothers, who was named the conference offensive player of the year. Others from UCA winning awards were Corey Howard, offensive lineman of the year; and Jonathan Woodard, freshman of the year. UCA Coach Clint Conque was named the league’s coach of the year. Smothers is the second UCA player to be named the league’s offensive player of the year, joining his current position coach Nathan Brown, who claimed the award in 2007.
Henry Hawk of Conway, 75, a personal trainer, has been nominated for a “Return the Kindness” award presented by the Marriott company. He has made it to the nation’s Top Ten finalists, winning a $250 certificate for a charity of his choice.
Mr. and Mrs. James L. Beene of Wooster celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on Nov. 23 at the home of their daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Larry Oaks, in Wooster. The Beenes were married Nov. 22, 1947, in Benton. Mr. Beene is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. James A. Beene of Wooster. Mrs. Beene is a daughter of the late Bertha Davis and Irvin Davis, both of Wooster. The Beenes also have a son, Ricky Beene of Greenbrier; and four grandchildren. He is retired from the Conway Police Department.
Members of the Guy-Perkins Junior High Future Homemakers of America parliamentary team recently won a gold medal while representing Arkansas at the National Leadership Meeting in San Diego. Team members are Tina Hall, Greg Reeder, Marcus Ealy, Amelia Fulton, Melissa Rimmer, Lori Caldwell and Lorraine Hicks.
Members of the Vilonia Extension Homemakers Club voted to leave the treasury fund to the Vilonia school library in the event the club should ever disband. Eighteen members answered roll call with “what kind of neighbor do I want.” Curtain raisers were shown by Mrs. Elzie Eitel and Mrs. Carl Hauser. Plans were made to have a leathercraft workshop at the fire station. Mrs. Gail Collie gave a report on health ideas, and tips on sewing were presented by Mrs. Morris Mullins.
The Halloween kings and queens were recently chosen at the Enola Parent-Teacher Association’s annual Halloween carnival. Dewayne Wooley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Wooley, and Angela Sanson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phil Caputo, were named king and queen for grades 1-4. Judy Hendrickson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thurman Hendrickson, and Robbie Ford, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Ford, were named the royalty for grades 5-7.
