The University of Central Arkansas earned four individual awards and had 13 all-conference picks as the All Southland Conference football team was announced. UCA had 10 first-team honorees, including Bears’ quarterback Wynrick Smothers, who was named the conference offensive player of the year. Others from UCA winning awards were Corey Howard, offensive lineman of the year; and Jonathan Woodard, freshman of the year. UCA Coach Clint Conque was named the league’s coach of the year. Smothers is the second UCA player to be named the league’s offensive player of the year, joining his current position coach Nathan Brown, who claimed the award in 2007.

Henry Hawk of Conway, 75, a personal trainer, has been nominated for a “Return the Kindness” award presented by the Marriott company. He has made it to the nation’s Top Ten finalists, winning a $250 certificate for a charity of his choice.

