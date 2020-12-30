(2010)
Fifth-grader Chase Baker and sixth-grader Alexa Edmonds were the winners of the Vilonia Middle School spelling bee. There were more than 50 competitors from the fifth, sixth and seventh grades, who all won their class bees. Baker and Edmonds will represent Vilonia Middle School at the Faulkner County Spelling Bee on Jan. 22.
A Greenbrier teenager has been released from a Mississippi hospital after being injured during a bull riding event Monday. According to hospital officials, Holden Hedgepeth, 18, was released in “good condition” on Wednesday from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. According to a Mississippi newspaper, Hedgepeth was struck in the head by the bull’s horn and stomped after being thrown from the animal.
(1995)
Two Extension Homemakers clubs held Christmas luncheons recently. The Greenbrier club met at the home of Ernestine Bates, with 10 members attending. Mary Loudermilk is a new member. Games were played and winners included Carmelida Beene, Mrs. Loudermilk and Donna Milan. President Rowlena Bell played Santa Claus and handed out secret pal gifts. The South Conway club met Dec. 19, with 26 members and five guests attending. Hostesses were Rachel Prior and Kathryn Reeder. A program of Christmas carols and folk songs by the Jolly Elders, a ukulele band from Second Baptist Church, preceded the luncheon.
Gary M. Smith, a 1974 graduate of Central Baptist College and a solo practitioner of general internal medicine in Ferriday, La., was named Young Internist of the Year by the American Society of Internal Medicine (ASIM). The award is presented each year to an internist under the age of 40 who has made significant contributions to the social and economic environment of the practice of medicine.
(1970)
A Christmas bird count conducted last Wednesday by the Arkansas Valley Audubon Society resulted in the sighting of 64 separate species totaling 10,829 individual birds. A half-million or more blackbirds found in the 15-mile circle around Conway were not included. Five new species not previously found here during this time of year were observed. They were the common golden-eye, the ring-tail gull, the blue-gray gnatcatcher, the rusty blackbird, and Le Conte’s sparrow. Ornithologists outside this territory seem incredulous about the number of blackbirds reported, but anyone who will watch the grove of pines east of Hendrix College around nightfall will become a believer, a spokesman said.
Mr. and Mrs. Basil Patrick of Holland recently observed their 50th wedding anniversary. The Patricks were married Dec. 24, 1920, at Holland, with the late J.H. McCarty officiating. Miss Patrick is the former Florence Shaw, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. T.H. Shaw of Holland. Mr. Patrick is a son of Mrs. F.L. Patrick and the late Mr. Patrick. They have a daughter, two grandchildren, and two great-grandsons.
