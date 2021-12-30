(2011)
The spirit of giving has been alive at Greenbrier High School. Students recently collected more than 5,282 items to meet the needs of about 32 families in the area in the school district’s annual food drive. They collected items and set up an assembly line system in the counselors’ office to fill big shopping bags. The drive was spearheaded by the counselors, who wrote a jingle based on The Twelve Days of Christmas to become The Twelve Days of Food Drive. Cara Cloninger’s second-period class of 22 students collected the most items — 1,177 — and won a pizza party. A Wii dance party was held for the entire party. In years past, the most that was ever collected was 500 items. More than 23 families received shopping bags filled with items such as food, toiletries, diapers, can openers, light bulbs and blankets.
(1996)
Leslie Wells, certified teacher at the Faulkner County Day School, was pictured accepting a monetary donation from St. Joseph’s Cub Scout Pack 78. The money was used to purchase Christmas gifts for each of the 85 students at the school. The gifts were distributed during a holiday party, which included a special appearance by Santa. The scouts making the donation were Nicholas Hum, Andrew Kuettel, Cory Moix, Patrick Hum, and Shawn Moix.
The Log Cabin Democrat’s Community Christmas Card raised $7,611 with 2,403 names added to the Christmas Card published in the newspaper. The money will be delivered to area schools. The money will be distributed at the discretion of the school district’s employees and will be used for children in need of things such as prescriptions, glasses, wood to heat a family’s home, and other essentials of life.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Henderson of Quitman recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at an open house. Their daughters – Mrs. Norma Rowlett, Mrs. Wilma Duncan, and Mrs. Fern Wilson – were the hostesses. The Hendersons, both lifelong residents of Faulkner County, were marred Dec. 24, 1911, at Republican. They have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mr. Henderson is a retired veterinarian.
Two couples living near Greenbrier observed their 50th wedding anniversaries a few days ago. The men are brothers, the women are sisters, and they’ve lived in the same home for all 50 years. The couples are Fred Bomar, 71, and wife, Leone, 68, and Toy Bomar, 69, and Irene Bomar, 69. The women are daughters of Sank and Ada Stokes, who lived in the Old Linder community near Quitman. The Bomars are sons of Elford and Ida Anderson Bomar of Greenbrier. The couples were married Sept. 21, 1921. Toy and Irene were married on a bridge near Springfield (Conway County), and Fred and Leone were married at the little Mountain Grove Baptist Church near their present home.
