Bea Wiley was recently named “Employee of the Month” by Rock-Tenn Company. She has been employed there since 1995 and is currently a finishing department laborer. Ms. Wiley was selected for the award based on her excellent job performance.
John Riley, Michael Wagner, James Rhinehart, Coria Hernandez and Joseph Hall were selected Spirit Homes Inc. “Employees of the Month” for November. The award recognizes employees for outstanding quality of work, punctuality, attendance, safety, cost savings and process improvements. As winners, the five received company gifts and recognition for the month.
Luke Goodman of Greenbrier is the winner of a $100 savings bond from First National Bank of Conway. The savings bond was a grand-opening prize from Colt’s Quick Draw. Goodman was notified on Thanksgiving.
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph R. Harrell of Mayflower celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at Mayflower United Methodist Church. Mr. Harrell, son of Mrs. Rufus Harrell of Mayflower and the late Mr. Harrell, is owner and operator of H&S Farms Inc. He is semi-retired. Mrs. Harrell is a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Bass of Vilonia. She is the former Lillie Mae Bass. Married Dec. 12, 1922, the Harrells are parents of three sons, Royce, Ronald and Bill Harrell, and a daughter, Miss Relma Lois Harrell, all of Mayflower. They have 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Some 29 Conway merchants attended a meeting at Holiday Inn to hear a review of shoplifting laws and their endorsement. Patrolmen Dean Riggin and R.L. Linder of the Little Rock Police Department were pictured in the newspaper showing merchant Guy Camp Jr. a copy of the Arkansas law. A film was also shown demonstrating the various techniques used by shoplifters. The meeting was sponsored by the Conway Optimist Club.
Mr. and Mrs. E.W. Packard spent Thanksgiving with their daughter, Mrs. William E. Gray, Mr. Gray, and children in Knoxville, Tenn. They were also guests of Mrs. Packard’s sister, Mrs. Roy F. Tanner, in Memphis, Tenn.
Thanksgiving guests of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Johnson were their daughter, Mrs. Paulette J. Nix, and sons, John Robin and Timothy Allen, of Camden; Mr. and Mrs. Jess Smith and daughter, Michelle, of Little Rock; and Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Ray Smith and son, Brooks Allen, and Mr. and Mrs. Burl Smith of Conway. Mrs. Nix and sons spent most of the week with the Johnsons.
