Bea Wiley was recently named “Employee of the Month” by Rock-Tenn Company. She has been employed there since 1995 and is currently a finishing department laborer. Ms. Wiley was selected for the award based on her excellent job performance.

John Riley, Michael Wagner, James Rhinehart, Coria Hernandez and Joseph Hall were selected Spirit Homes Inc. “Employees of the Month” for November. The award recognizes employees for outstanding quality of work, punctuality, attendance, safety, cost savings and process improvements. As winners, the five received company gifts and recognition for the month.

