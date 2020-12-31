(2010)
Katherine Parker and Will Harris, both of Conway, have been inducted into the Arkansas Purple Circle Club in Little Rock. The club is an awards program recognizing junior livestock exhibitors who earned championship honors at the Arkansas State Fair. It is sponsored by the Arkansas Farm Bureau.
Andrea Elizabeth Eades was recently named the winner of the Cadron Post Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Good Citizens Scholarship Contest. Eades, 17, is a daughter of Danny and Marian Eades, and she is a senior at St. Joseph School. Her entry and essay, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It,” will now be entered in district competition.
In their third attempt of the season, the University of Central Arkansas Bears nearly knocked off a Big 12 team. The Oklahoma Sooners withstood a furious UCA rally down the stretch and held on for a tough 76-73 victory in Norman, Okla. UCA tied the game with back-to-back 3-pointers with 2:40 remaining, but the Sooners hit their free throws down the stretch.
(1995)
Rosemary Wilcox, a fourth-grade teacher at Greenbrier Intermediate School, was named the Greenbrier Elementary Teacher of the Year by the school’s administrators. Mrs. Wilcox has been an elementary teacher for 25 years. She attended Central Baptist College and the University of Central Arkansas. She is married to Freddie Wilcox and has two children and three grandchildren.
Local students are already preparing for the workplace in school, but now the Conway Area School to Work Initiative is searching for businesses to help them learn while on the job. Liz Tyler, Tech-Prep coordinator at Conway High School, said that in February the initiative will be looking for businesses to hire students for work-based training in the fall.
(1970)
Mr. and Mrs. Milmo Black of Conway had Christmas visits from their four daughters and their families. Visiting were Navy Lt. and Mrs. Lowell McClanahan and son, David, of Monterey, Calif., Mr. and Mrs. Harold Gwatney of Oxford, Miss., Mr. and Mrs. Jim Milholen and children of Little Rock, and Mr. and Mrs. John Thompson of North Little Rock. Lt. and Mrs. McClanahan also visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. August McClanahan of Gillett. The Gwatneys also visited Mr. Gwatney’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Gwatney of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. D.O. Harton and children, Holly and Dan, of Tennessee are holiday guests of his mother, Mrs. B. Moore Harton.
Mr. and Mrs. John Silaz Jr. returned Sunday from Austin, Texas, where they spent the Christmas holidays with their daughter, Mrs. Merrill Hiscock, Mr. Hiscock and son, Brett.
Jan 1 2021
(2010)
The list of the Top 10 stories of 2010 was printed in today’s Log Cabin Democrat. The newspaper staff – with help from some readers – compiled the list.
1. Four killed in Highway 64 road rage accident.
2. Three from Vilonia crew killed in medical helicopter crash.
3. Jonesboro man shot and killed at Conway Police Department.
4. 516 earthquakes recorded during 2010.
5. City of Conway faces budget woes.
6. Justice Department files suit involving the Conway Human Development Center.
7. Local election reflects national mood of anti-incumbency and anti-Democrat.
8. District Judge Russell L. “Jack” Roberts passes away.
9. Former University of Central Arkansas President Lu Hardin at the center of grand jury proceedings and federal investigation.
10. Voters pass tax increase to benefit the Conway School District.
(1995)
The Faulkner County Council on Aging provided transportation for several of its senior center participants to take part in the 16th annual Christmas Calls program sponsored by Merrill Lynch in Little Rock. A total of 120 older adults from 12 different centers were able to call their loved ones free of charge. They were selected by the Central Arkansas Area Agency on Aging. Participating from Faulkner County were Alice Parnell, Vera Thomas, Christiana Ryan, Lorine Bunting, Jean Hurst, Irene Trout and Carlila Embry.
Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll drive co-chairmen Ronnie Kordsmeier and Rudy Dominguez presented checks to officials of the Faulkner County Day School, Faulkner County Council on Developmental Disabilities, Independent Living Services, and Conway Human Development Center Volunteer Council. The fund drive raised more than $5,000 for the charities.
(1970)
Twenty-one arrests for speeding were made by city police on Monday. All of them occurred on Harkrider Street, Highway 64 east and Highway 64 north. Patrolman Doug Howard made 12 of the arrests and Patrolman Bobby Bailey made nine.
Kurt Schilling, Lee Olsen, Nancy and Anne Watkins, Francie Ferguson, Betty Farris, Melinda Isom, Nancy Stanton, Glenda Vann, Katy Dickerson and Ellen Gordy, all of Conway, are among high school students from Little Rock, Fort Smith, Fayetteville and Conway are attending a snow camp at the Young Life Star Ranch near Colorado Springs, Colo. John Wenger, a student at State College of Arkansas, and Pam Porter, a student at Hendrix College, are Young Life leaders.
Connie Hoffman, 15, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Hoffman of Vilonia, was recently elected Miss FHA by the Vilonia High School chapter of Future Homemakers of America. First runner-up was Ann Boyd. Second runner-up was Janet Arnold.
