(2011)
Conway City Council members adopted a 2012 budget in the amount of $53,442,983. Chief Financial Officer Tyler Winningham said the city’s budget is 60 percent “sales tax driven.” He said it is “vital that going forward we identify new revenue sources other than sales tax”, which is dependent on consumer spending.
The Conway Lady Cats have completed a double-dip of tournament victories in Siloam Springs. After winning last year’s tournament, the Lady Cats repeated in 2011 with a 57-50 win over host Siloam Springs. With the win, Conway improved to 8-4 and enters 7A-Central Conference play on a four-game winning streak. Noted for their play were Enjonae Chambers, McCall Wilkins, Claire Hobbs, and Madison Foster. Conference play begins Jan. 6 at Cabot.
(1996)
Paige Revis, the new president of Junior Auxiliary of Conway, recently presented a gift of appreciation to outgoing president Kim Arnold. Mrs. Arnold is moving to Jackson, Tenn., where her husband, Ellis, will be president of Lambuth University. Pam Hueston will become vice president of Junior Auxiliary in January.
Melvin E. “Dusty” Bender of Conway, chairman of the history department at Central Baptist College, was recently named president emeritus of the Association of Christian Service Personnel. Bender was one of 40 charter members who formed the association in 1981. He has served two terms as president of the association and has served on the executive committee in a variety of posts.
(1971)
Airman Rickie White spent the Christmas holidays with his family, Mr. and Mrs. Wendell White. Airman White is stationed in Biloxi, Miss., where he is attending electronic schooling on radio communications.
Harry Sims of Houston, Texas, spent the Christmas holidays with his sisters, Mrs. Marguerite Wilkins and Miss LouLee Sims.
Miss Emma Lee Kennamer and Miss Gretchen Barnes of Tulsa, Okla., spent the Christmas holidays with Miss Kennamer’s sisters, Mrs. Marvelle Gains and Mrs. G.W. Henry.
The Rev. and Mrs. Duane Stephens of Independence, Mo., spent the Christmas holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Minor Nichols.
Lewis G. Krepps of Belle Vernon, Pa., is a holiday guest of his daughter, Mrs. B.F. Banister Jr. He is also visiting his grandchildren, Mrs. Robert Bryant, Mrs. Gail Price, and Harry Bickerton and families.
