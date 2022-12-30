25 years ago
(1997)
Several members of the Cadron Post Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, met recently at Cadron Blockhouse Settlement Park to plant a small maple tree. The maple tree, donated by Mid-Arkansas Wood Products of Mount Vernon, will add seasonal color to the blockhouse grounds. It will also replace a tree lost when the old blockhouse replica burned in 1992. Those attending the planning were Virginia Smith, Marian Green, Suzanne Waggoner, Molly Keller, Wayne Wright and Willa Voyles.
Ida Burns Elementary School students were pictured preparing to serve pizza to students in Mary Sue Pruitt’s sewing class at Conway High School-East. The class sewed 143 elf costumes for an upcoming musical, and Domino’s Pizza joined in by donating pizza for a thank-you party from the students. Three students – Bridgette Mathis, Chuck Savage and Shambrhee Mayfield – delivered and served the sewing class. They had help from Chuck’s mother, Dana.
50 years ago
(1972)
Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Evans recently were their daughter, Mrs. Dale Hoke, Mr. Hoke and daughters, Bonnie Sue and Deborah Jean, and Larry Robertson, all of Troy, Ohio; Mr. and Mrs. Keith Jones and sons, Bobby and Kenneth of Lake Conway; and Mr. and Mrs. John Wooten and Kathy and Judy White of Beebe.
Coaches Bill Vining and George Jones of Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia were in Conway to attend the Hendrix-Harding basketball game.
Mr. and Mrs. Werner Leipold of Lakeview Acres were in Pago Pago, American Samoa, on vacation for 10 days in November. Mr. Leipold attended a Rotary International meeting there. En route, they stopped in Hawaii and returned via Chicago.
Thanksgiving guests of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Ingram and Beverly were their daughter, Mrs. Fred Dacus, Mr. Dacus and children, Stan, Leslie and Laura, of Jonesboro; and another daughter, Mrs. Joe Haynes, Mr. Haynes and Kelli Ann of Memphis, Tenn.
A guest of Mr. and Mrs. Charles F. Downs is Mrs. Eugene Burrows of Corona, Calif. A former student of the Downs’ at Lakeside Public Schools in Hot Springs, Mrs. Burrows is spending a week visiting with the couple. Mrs. Downs is convalescing at home after undergoing major surgery at St. Vincent Infirmary.
Mr. and Mrs. Milmo L. Black spent Thanksgiving in Annandale, Va., with their daughter, Mrs. Harold Gwatney, and Mr. Gwatney. They visited the Kennedy Fine Arts Center in Washington, D.C., and also toured the Gettysburg, Pa., battlegrounds. The Gwatneys both hold doctorates and teach at North Virginia Community College in Annandale.
