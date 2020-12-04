(2010)
Two United Methodist churches are planning holiday bazaars on Saturday. Crosspoint UMC’s bazaar will include sales of jewelry made by various artists, gift baskets, and some gently used Christmas decorations. There will also be door prizes. Funds raised will support the church’s ministries. Salem UMC’s holiday bazaar will include a breakfast and a lunch served on site for a nominal cost to shoppers or those simply looking for a home-cooked meal. Handmade items, such as birdhouses, bird feeders, jams, jellies, relishes, hot drink mixes and baked soups will also be for sale.
Agricultural science students at Conway High School West promoted agriculture through a visual communications project sponsored by the USDA – National Institute of Food and Agriculture and the University of Arkansas’ Division of Agriculture. The students learned about photography, writing and videography in their agricultural science classes. The students applied skills learned to create three- to five-minute videos about agriculture which are to be posted to YouTube.
(1995)
Santa Claus made a recent stop in Greenbrier to visit with local children at the city park. Children were invited to stop by and have a free photo taken and discuss wish lists. The event was sponsored by the Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce.
The Martin-McDaniel chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police recently presented a check for $2,500 to organizers of the Toys on the Hill toy drive. The check will be used to purchase toys for distribution to needy children throughout Conway and Faulkner County.
Mary Kay Dunaway, Jerrel Fielder and Joyce Miller, members of the Conway Morning Rotary Club, were named the 1995 recipients of the Paul Harris Fellowship. The award is the Rotary Foundation’s way of expressing its appreciation for substantial contribution to its humanitarian and educational programs.
(1970)
Mr. and Mrs. Lodie V. Biggs are visiting their son, Clark Biggs, and Mrs. Biggs and children in San Antonio, Texas. Mr. Biggs plans to attend the Arkansas-Texas football game in Austin on Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. George Schrekenhoffer Jr. and children, Laura and Brian, of Memphis, were Thanksgiving guests of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred W. Halter, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Schrekenhoffer.
Cleddie W. Harper of Conway is in New York City for a two-day meeting of the American Bankers Association. President of First National Bank of Conway, Harper is vice president for the ABA for Arkansas. About 140 bankers are attending the meeting, called to better acquaint banking leaders in each state with the current planning and aims of the national association.
