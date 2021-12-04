10 Years Ago
(2011)
A young dancer named Brinley was pictured talking about dance with a Nutcracker star at Nutcracker Sweets, a pre-performance party for children hosted by the Conway Symphony Orchestra just before the group’s annual Christmas concert. Dancers from the Arkansas Festival Ballet performed “The Nutcracker.”
Vilonia’s basketball teams swept top honors in the 17th St. Joseph Classic. The Lady Eagles turned back a second half surge by St. Joseph and posted a 35-29 victory. Vilonia’s Eagle boys trailed at halftime against Brinkley, then came on with a rush in the second half for a 49-30 win.
25 Years Ago
(1996)
Ola Hawks, the 1996 and 1997 Greenbrier Chamber president, was pictured receiving a congratulatory hug from Karen Haney, chamber member, after Mrs. Hawks was named Citizen of the Year at the chamber’ annual award banquet. Allene Clifton, this year’s treasurer for the chamber, was named Volunteer of the Year. Members of the Greenbrier Future Business Leaders of America served the dinner, and the guest speaker was Willie Oates.
Mount Vernon-Enola’s senior teams won two close games Monday against Scotland. The Lady Warhawks edged Scotland, 51-49. Marla Freeman had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Misty Woodard had 10 points and six rebounds. April Cox had six steals and two assists. The Warhawks won 66-62. Aaron Williams had 23 points and three assists. Matt Beene had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Caleb McDonald had 13 points and four assists.
Sophomore LaQuentin Miles topped the 20-point mark for the fourth consecutive game, lead the University of Central Arkansas Bears to a 75-68 victory over the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks. Miles scored a game-high 23 points.
50 Years Ago
(1971)
Between $600 and $700 worth of television tubes and about $200 in tools were stolen from Kordsmeier Furniture’ Co’s truck. Sgt. Bobby Bailey said the truck was left parked in an alley south of the store at Oak and Chestnut streets. A brick was believed to have been used to break out the windshield.
Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Holloway, Mr. and Mrs. Bobby F. Holloway, L.D. Holloway, and Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Joe Holloway and son, David, all of Conway, spent the holidays in Dubberly, La., as guests of the Rev. and Mrs. P.S. Hightower.
Mr. and Mrs. Lodie V. Biggs returned by plane last night from San Antonio, Texas, where they spent a week with their son, Clark Biggs, Mrs. Biggs and their children, Luke and Lynn.
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Wilcox visited his brother, Doyne Wilcox, and Mrs. Wilcox in Hobbs, N.M., last week.
