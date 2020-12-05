(2010)
Students from Hendrix College and the University of Central Arkansas celebrated Hanukkah at the Student Life and Technology Center at Hendrix. The Crain-Maling Center on Jewish Culture hosted its monthly First Friday Dinner and Discussion, which included lighting a Menorah, reading a Hanukkah story, and hearing guest speaker Shelly Amizur, the Israeli Emissary to the Jewish Federation of Arkansas.
The Faulkner County Senior Citizens Program held its Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, marking the 30th year of the annual event. Nearly 500 community members were served at the fundraiser, which included a pancake breakfast with batter provided by IHOP, a silent auction, and a craft and bake sale.
(1995)
Beth Wallace of Greenbrier was recently named the Faulkner County Homemaker of the Year for 1995 by the Faulkner County Extension Homemakers Council. Mrs. Wallace has been an active member of the Roadrunners Extension Homemakers Club for 23 years. She currently serves as president of the local club as well as of the county council. She is also 4-H leader for the Rising Clover 4-H Club at Wooster. Mrs. Wallace is a graduate of Leadership Greenbrier, a member of the American Heart Association board and Immanuel Baptist Church.
The Conway Area Church Women United recently installed new officers for the 1996-97 year during World Community Day activities. New officers are Ann Shult of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, vice president; Teresa Huff of First United Methodist Church and Susan McNabb of First Presbyterian Church, coordinators of ecumenical action; and Judy O’Donnell, pastor of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, coordinator of the rice task force. Mauzel Beal of First United Methodist Church continues as the group’s president.
(1970)
Mr. and Mrs. Joe B. McGee left this afternoon to visit their son, Allen D. McGee, and Mrs. McGee in Dallas. Joe and Allen McGee plan to attend the Arkansas-Texas football game on Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Bradley of Memphis are expected to arrive today to visit his mother, Mrs. W.T. Bradley, his sister, Mrs. George F. Hartje, and his brother, Roland A. Bradley and Mrs. Bradley.
Dr. Betty Swift, associate professor of physical education at State College of Arkansas, received the Honor Award from the Arkansas Association for Health, Physical Education and Recreation at the Arkansas Education Association convention in Little Rock last week. The award was presented in recognition of her work in physical education on the national, district, state and local levels as well as for service to SCA.
