Emily Lock and Savannah Covington were pictured visiting the Simon Dairy Farm with this year’s Faulkner County Youth Leadership group during their agriculture and environment session. The dairy farm is located on 550 acres and contains 450 head of cattle. Along with the farm, the group toured the Recycling Center, Landfill and the Conway Animal Welfare Center.

The Kitchen Store Holiday Preview raised more than $16,000 for the Conway Regional Perinatal Bereavement program. The store was decorated for the holidays as shoppers took advantage of the opportunity to buy gifts and support the hospital’s perinatal bereavement program. The program addresses families’ needs after the loss of an infant during pregnancy or immediately after being born.

