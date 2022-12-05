Emily Lock and Savannah Covington were pictured visiting the Simon Dairy Farm with this year’s Faulkner County Youth Leadership group during their agriculture and environment session. The dairy farm is located on 550 acres and contains 450 head of cattle. Along with the farm, the group toured the Recycling Center, Landfill and the Conway Animal Welfare Center.
The Kitchen Store Holiday Preview raised more than $16,000 for the Conway Regional Perinatal Bereavement program. The store was decorated for the holidays as shoppers took advantage of the opportunity to buy gifts and support the hospital’s perinatal bereavement program. The program addresses families’ needs after the loss of an infant during pregnancy or immediately after being born.
The Mount Vernon-Enola School District’s Board of Education took steps toward increasing the size of the elementary and high school campuses by approving a $454,431 building project. The board agreed to fund the building project through post-dated warrants. Superintendent Tony Prothro told the board that the payment on such a bond will be around $31,000 a year. He said that with a recent millage increase of 12 mills, the district should have enough money to easily make the payment.
Conway Corp. worker Wayne Davis was pictured checking a bulb on a snowflake placed on a utility pole along Oak Street. The workers have started hanging Christmas decorations a little early this year to accommodate a larger number of snowflakes. Conway is participating in the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism’s Trail of Lights, with new displays including scenes and displays on Oak Street and Front Street, about 17,000 lights on the Faulkner County Courthouse, and lights strung on trees along Front, Main and Parkway.
Mr. and Mrs. Lee Benafield, who reside at the Conway Convalescent Center, were honored in observance of their gold wedding anniversary during a tea held at the home of their son, J.E. Benafield and Mrs. Benafield in England. The Benafields also are parents of Dr. Robert B. Benafield of Conway and Mrs. Fred Harper of Hot Springs. The couple was married Nov. 22, 1922, in Lonoke. Mr. Benafield is a former motel operator in Nashville, where he and Mrs. Benafield lived before coming to Conway.
Mrs. J.H. Surratt of Bald Knob, a former resident of the Greenbrier area, was honored at a dinner on her 79th birthday. The dinner was at the home of her son, M-Sgt. Jerry Surratt, and Mrs. Surratt in Bald Knob.
