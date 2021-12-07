(2011)
Beth Hambuchen is pictured helping Elizabeth de Kunffy with an art activity at Nutcracker Sweets, a party for children hosted by the Conway Symphony Orchestra Guild before the annual Christmas concert.
Tami Buchanan and Jolene Weldon, teachers at Wooster Elementary School, have received their National Board Certification. This is an advanced teaching credential that complements a state’s teacher license. It is achieved upon successful completion of a voluntary assessment program designed to recognize effective and accomplished teachers who meet high standards based on what they should know and be able to do. The candidates complete 10 assessments that are reviewed by trained teachers in their certificate areas.
(1996)
The Conway High School Concert Choir and the Conway High Madrigals, under the direction of David Langston, recently attended the Northwest Central Invitational Festival in Springdale. Both groups received First Division Superior ratings. More than 50 students in the Concert Choir and 18 students in the Madrigals performed various selections.
Carl Perrin of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was pictured showing some juvenile crappie that were being released into Lake Conway. The commission trapped 300 adult crappie in Lake Conway and put them into a nursery pond, which produced about 150,000 fish. The commission kept 10,000 blue catfish and 10,000 channel catfish, which grew to about 15 inches.
Four Conway young people will perform in the Little Rock Skating Arena’s third annual ice show, “Frosty and Friends.” They are Lauren Kowbel, 8; Maggie McCaig, 12; Allison Gray, 8; and Bridgette Mathis, 7. They skate and train at the Little Rock Skating Arena.
(1971)
A doctor’s medical bag, stolen Nov. 18 from Dr. Keller Lieblong’s car while parked near the Banister-Lieblong Clinic on Parkway, has been recovered. The bag, covered with mud, was discovered by a passerby along the highway leading to the state Civil Defense headquarters south of Conway. Dr. Lieblong told police that most of the items in the bag at the time it was stolen were intact when recovered. The name tag had been cut off.
Mrs. Maude H. Boen has returned home after a 10-day visit with her niece, Miss Mary E. Bailey, in Petersburg, Va. She later went to Richmond and toured Washington, D.C., where she visited the newly opened John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Mrs. John Sealander was in Conway with the University of Arkansas Symphony and Schola Cantorum to make a tape for television station KETS. Mrs. Sealander, a senior at the University of Arkansas, is principal cellist for the University Symphony. She also visited her mother, Mr. Mary Henze, and her grandmother, Mrs. Homer Vance.
