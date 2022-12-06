(2012)
First grader Karly Rae Lieblong of St. Joseph School was pictured acting as Principal for the Day after she was chosen in a special drawing for the honor during a Bake Auction fund-raising event last month.
Two high school seniors from Conway have taken prizes in the championship duck calling contests in Stuttgart. Nathan Davidson won the 2012 Chick and Sophie Major Memorial Duck Calling Contact, open to any current high school senior. He won the quack-off contest. Seth Bickford of Conway was second runner-up. Gavin Roberts of Greenbrier was the 2011 winner.
(1997)
The junior high parliamentary team of the Guy-Perkins chapter of Future Homemakers of America recently won a gold medal while representing Arkansas at the National Leadership meeting in San Diego. Students on the team are Lori Caldwell, president; Marcus Ealy, secretary; Greg Reeder, treasurer; Amelia Fulton, Tina Hall, Lorraine Hicks and Melissa Rimmer. The chapter adviser, Suellen Ward, accompanied the group to the competition. The team was one of 23 parliamentary teams competing from throughout the United States.
Central Arkansas Triathlon Society (CATS) members Sherman Peterson, Mike Dwyer and Tim Cummins were pictured recently presenting a check for $1,000 to United Way of Faulkner County director Sandra Miller. The money was raised during the James H. Cone Family Triathlon which was held Sept. 14.
(1972)
Mrs. Arley B. Shields returned last week from Brookings, S.D., where she spent three weeks with her daughter, Mrs. Ernest J. Hugghins, Dr. Hugghins and children, Susan, Arley and Kay. Mrs. Hugghins is the former Mildred Kay Shields. Mrs. Shields made the trip by automobile.
The Rev. William West, pastor, and Rudy Gallagley, education director, of Second Baptist Church, were in Hot Springs for the annual meeting of the Arkansas State Baptist Convention.
Mr. and Mrs. Robbie Heffington and children of Treasure Hills have as guests this week her brother, Amos E. Palmer Jr., and Mrs. Palmer of Newport, N.C. The Palmers will also visit his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. E.R. Palmer of Lakeview Acres.
Mr. and Mrs. Coy Parker were in Texas recently to visit their sons, M.T. and George Parker, and families in Houston, and their daughter, Mrs. O.M. Buckalew and Mr. Buckalew in Conroe. They made the trip by plane.
