(2010)
Members of the Conway Women’s Chorus hosted a concert on Sunday at Wesley United Methodist Church. The 20-member chorus presented “Uptown and Down Home: Music of World War II.” The concert included a sing-a-long for the audience. The chorus also invited all singers to join in a mass caroling to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Conway Senior Citizen Center. From there, they would fan out to serenade recipients of Meals on Wheels.
Six high school students were named Good Citizens by the Cadron Post Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. They are Brannon Michael Daniels, representing Greenbrier, Andrea Eades, representing St. Joseph, Jennifer Lynne Miceli, representing Conway, Courtney Michelle Pipkin, representing Mount Vernon-Enola, Anna Whittington Sikes, representing Conway Christian, and Tiffany Elizabeth Smith, representing Guy-Perkins. Carol Rolf, regent of the chapter, and Suzann Waggoner, vice regent, presented certificates to the students.
(1995)
The Greenbrier High School science department has received a $4,817 matching grant from the state Department of Education for its biology lab. The grant was written by students Lisa Rodgers and Lorrie Trammell as part of their Greenbrier Service Institute Program. Cheryl Stewart, head of the biology department at GHS, said “the grant will allow students to perform labs which will train them for future jobs, especially in modern medical fields.” Purchasing the equipment will allow the department to offer Advance Placement Biology in the 1996-1997 school year, which may be taken for college credit.
The Student Nurses Association at the University of Central Arkansas has donated approximately $500 in cash, canned goods and clothing to the Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas. The organization, which has adopted the shelter as a community service project for this year, has about 70 members. The members held canned food and clothing drives during the past several months, and also collected baby items. Some of the proceeds from a silent auction at the group’s Christmas party will also be donated to the shelter.
(1970)
Mrs. Jessie Wooley was honored on her 80th birthday Sunday with a dinner at her home in North Little Rock. A former resident of Conway, Mrs. Wooley moved to North Little Rock five years ago. Attending the event from Faulkner County were Mr. and Mrs. Rayburn Wooley and Mike, and Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Wooley and Ronda and Dewayne of Enola.
Diane Wise, daughter of Mrs. Nancy Wise of Vilonia, was the winner of Vilonia High School’s essay contest on the topic “Freedom – Our Heritage.” Her paper will be entered in the script writing contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Ted Fisher, 17-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Basil Fisher, has been selected the Conway High School Future Farmers of America chapter’s member of the month for December. He is a senior, has been a member of the FFA for two years, and serves the chapter as sentinel. He plans to attend State College of Arkansas and major in physical education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.