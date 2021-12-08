(2011)
Hendrix College sophomore Jamie Tate has been named Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Tate averaged 17.5 points and 14.5 rebounds, and shot 50 percent from the field as the Warriors split their first two SCAC games of the season. Tate scored a career best in both games – scoring 16 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in a win over Trinity on Friday, and scoring 19 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in a loss against Southwestern on Sunday.
Friends of the Faulkner County Libraries and the Faulkner County Library employees are asking readers to contribute new or gently used children’s books to the Bookworm Project. Collected books will be given to local children during the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas’ Christmas food basket distribution.
(1996)
Johnny Irby has completed 25 years of service at the Conway Human Development Center. He began employment in 1971 as a shift coordinator and currently serves as a purchasing agent for the facility. Irby and his wife, Linda, have a child and two grandchildren.
A.J. Hambuchen and Ray Kordsmeier Sr., both of Conway, have been recognized on their retirement by the Arkansas Furniture Association for the contributions they have made to the Conway industry.
Results for the Dec. 3 game of the Conway Duplicate Bridge Club are Hank Greenwald and Van McDuff, first place; and a tie for second place between the teams of Roberta McCrea and Georgia Roberts, and Jim and Novella Yancey.
(1971)
The Hendrix Water Warriors downed Southern State, 69-41, to open their 71-22 season. The meet was highlighted by a varsity record breaking performance in the 400-yard freestyle relay by Hendrix as it clocked a 3:29.4 to better the school mark of 3:33.2 set in 1969. Swimming for the Warriors were John Bumpers, a Conway junior, and three freshmen, David White, Chuck Letzig and Chip Gatchell. Others noted for their performance in the events were Tom Courtway, Rush Deacon, and Jack Gronberg.
Conway’s Fulmer brothers will be on opposite benches as Jack Fulmer’s St. Joseph Bulldogs taken on Jim Fulmer’s Plumerville Bulldogs tonight. Jack Fulmer said his parents will be at the game, but they’ll root for both teams.
Sgt. Bob Bailey, director of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Conway Police Department, went to Hot Springs to attend a weeklong class in narcotics. The course was sponsored by the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy in Camden.
