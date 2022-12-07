10 years ago
(2012)
Christopher Wilson was honored as an Eagle Scout in a recent Court of Honor Ceremony at the Faulkner County Library. Christopher’s father, Russell T. Wilson, and grandfather, Joe T. Wilson, are also Eagle Scouts and consider it a special honor that Christopher is now a third generation Eagle. Fewer than 5 percent of Boys Scouts attain the rank, according to Scouts of America. Requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges and an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads and manages. Christopher has also been issued a citation in his honor by the Arkansas House of Representatives and a key to the city of Conway by Mayor Tab Townsell for the rank.
25 years ago
(1997)
Rhonda Rowlett was recently named Realtor of the Year by the Faulkner County Board of Realtors. Ms. Rowlett is this year’s president of the Faulkner County board, one of 39 local Realtor boards in the state.
Four employees of Nabholz Construction recently attended the March of Dimes 1998 Walk America Training meeting. Nabholz plans to sponsor employees in the March of Dimes Walkathon held each April to raise money to fight birth defects. Attending the training meeting were Becky Black, Mona Brewczynski, Peggy Keeling and Carol Matthews.
Jennifer Marty received the American Farmer Degree at the 70th annual Future Farmers of America national convention in Kansas City. The degree is the highest award an FFA member can achieve. Ms. Marty is a member of the Guy-Perkins FFA chapter.
50 years ago
(1972)
Mrs. Julia Parish, an employee of First State Bank & Trust Co., recently completed construction of a new home at 12 Sherwood Drive and has occupied it with her parents, the Rev. and Mrs. T.W. Hayes. Mrs. Parish and her parents formerly resided in a home next door.
Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Runyan of Forrest City were overnight guests of her sister, Mrs. Joe B. McGee, and Mr. McGee. The Runyans were en route to Fayetteville to visit their daughter, Mrs. Eldridge Douglass, Mr. Douglass and children.
Mrs. Lucille Adams, 1930 College Ave., recently returned from a nine-day trip to Rome, Italy. Accompanied by her sister, Mrs. Sylvia Laksonen of Michigan, they joined a tour group of 137 hairdressers from the southern states. They also visited Naples, Florence, Sorrento and the Island of Capri. Mrs. Laksonen returned to Conway with her sister for a visit.
Mrs. Hazel Holmes of Chicago arrived recently to visit Miss Iola Jones.
