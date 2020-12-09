(2010)
Students in Teresa Mallett’s science classes at Simon Intermediate School recently demonstrated energy transformation using Genecons, handheld generators that produce electricity to light small bulbs. Mallett was one of 17 local teachers selected to receive grants through the Arkansas Community Foundation of Faulkner County’s annual Science Initiative for Middle School program. The program encourages hands-on science instruction by providing grants to purchase materials for experiments.
Conway High School defensive lineman Marquez Massey is a finalist for the State Farm high school football awards, which will be given out during a ceremony Dec. 13 in Little Rock. Massey is among three finalists for the 7A/6A defense award. The awards honor the state’s top offensive player, defensive player, and coach of the year in each classification.
(1995)
Steve Jensen, a ninth-grader at Conway Junior High School, recently won an essay contest on “Geography Week: Passport to the World,” and will represent the school in a state competition. Jordan Crowson, also a ninth-grader, won the landmark identification contest by naming 12 famous landmarks from around the world and giving their locations. Geography Awareness Week was Nov. 12-18. To celebrate the week, ninth-grade geography students created and exchanged mystery picture postcards, and created imaginary islands with written descriptions of the islands’ physical and cultural geography.
Almost a full semester into block scheduling, Vilonia High School students and teachers are learning that less is sometimes more. With only four 90-minute classes a day, students have fewer classes, are under less stress and have less homework, according to officials. They are also able to take more classes in a school year.
(1970)
The Junior Progressive Club had a 30-foot pin oak tree planted last week at Conway High School. The tree is on the west side of the driveway near the school’s flagpole. Superintendent Carl Stuart said he hopes a row of trees can be planted from the school to the highway entrance, and he invited other organizations to sponsor one or more trees.
The Conway City Council has authorized the transfer of $3,704.02 from the city’s Beaverfork Lake fund to the airport construction fund to make final payment on an improvement program at the airport. Mayor Walter Dunaway said the Federal Aviation Authority had made final payment of $9,803.64 to Conway as its share of the project. The improvements, including a new north-south runway, have been under way since 1964. The final estimate was made Dec. 2, 1969.
The new First National Motor Bank at Bruce and Harkrider streets will open for the first time at 9 a.m. Thursday. The bank can be approached from either Bruce or Harkrider. It is designed so that the customer in his car can circle the building and use either window from either entrance. There also will be a parking area for customers who need to go inside the bank.
