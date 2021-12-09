(2011)
Sixty children were partnered with members of the Conway Police Department for the 22nd annual Shop With a Cop program. The officer helped the child select Christmas presents. Each child was allotted $50 for clothes and $50 for toys and spent the morning at Walmart selecting their gifts. The program, organized by the Fraternal Order of Police, provides funds to buy the gifts for the children who have been previously selected by school officials.
Cadron Post chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, has named recipients in its DAR Good Citizens program in Faulkner County high schools. They are Amanda Nicole Cook of Mount Vernon-Enola; Jennifer Diane Hegeman of St. Joseph; Jennifer Elizabeth Nulsen of Greenbrier; and Kassandra Lynn Sitzes of Conway High School-West. Candidates are chosen on the basis of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
(1996)
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Hall of Damascus recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a family dinner. The Halls were married Nov. 9, 1946, in Conway. The dinner was hosted by their children, Diana Paratt and Mark Hall of Damascus, and Jody Bradford of Centreville, Ala. Mr. and Mrs. Hall have 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Eight-year-old Karen Smith was pictured tilting her head to get a closer look at a snowman she was cutting out while making decorations for the Faulkner County Museum’s open house. Karen, a daughter of Doug and Debi Smith, was one of the members of Brownie Troop 169 who made ornaments for a Christmas tree that will be on display at the museum.
The Conway School District received what assistant superintendent Steve Fulmer called an “A-minus” on the Arkansas Department of Education’s annual School District Report Card. He said the grade compared well to the previous year, and the 1995-96 results show the district is in good shape.
(1971)
Gene Thompson returned to New York City after spending the weekend at his home here. Mr. Thompson, a construction foreman for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. at Conway and Morrilton, is on special assignment in New York.
Mr. and Mrs. James V. Clark, Mr. and Mrs. Boyce Phifer, Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Wilson, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Sites, and Bill Townsend were in Little Rock on Friday to attend the banquet meeting of the Razorback Chapter of the Soil Conservation Society of America.
Mrs. Mabel Charles Sherin returned from an eight-week trip during which she visited friends and relatives. Among those she visited were her sisters-in-law, Mrs. Willis Sherin in Oklahoma City, Okla., and Mrs. George W. Smith in Frederick Okla.; a cousin, Mrs. R.T. Holland and Mrs. Holland, in Hobart, Okla.; and her brother, J.H. Charles and Mrs. Charles, in Fort Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.