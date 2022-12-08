By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2012)
H.G. Foster of Conway was appointed to the 20th Judicial District, 1st Division, by Gov. Mike Beebe. His appointment expires Dec. 31, 2014. He replaces Judge David Reynolds. Appointed by Gov. Beebe to the Arkansas Supreme Court was Judge Cliff Hoofman of Enola.
Janice Reed, Linda McDaniel, Marcia King and Vicki Watkins have completed 26 years of service at the Conway Human Development Center. Reed is a residential care technician on the Individual Assistance Team. McDaniel is a cook in the Food Services Department. King is a residential care shift coordinator. Watkins is a DHS program specialist on the Total Care Team.
(1997)
Mr. and Mrs. Winslow Hendrich of Vilonia celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on Nov. 30 at First Baptist Church. Mr. and Mrs. Hendrich were married Nov. 18, 1947, in Smith Center, Kan. Mr. Hendrich was born Dec. 19, 1924, in Kansas. Joy Hendrich was born May 2, 1926, in Kansas. Mr. and Mrs. Hendrich are parents of Evelyn Vance and David Hendrich, both of Vilonia, Steven Hendrich and Gloria Lercher, both of Little Rock, and the late Marilyn Hendrich and Ruth Hendrich. They have six grandchildren. Mr. Hendrich is retired as state director of Child Evangelism Fellowship.
(1972)
The Rev. and Mrs. P.E. Turner have returned to their home on Lake Conway after spending their fourth summer managing Holt’s Guest Ranch in Taylor Park, Almont, Colo. Before returning, they visited her sister, Mrs. D.F. Jones, and Mr. Jones in Vallejo, Calif. The Turners also accompanied their daughter and granddaughter, Mrs. Lynn Bayless and Martha, to Waco, Texas, to attend homecoming at Baylor University where their grandson, Scott Bayless, is a student.
Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Clements and son, Cary, recently moved to Conway from Wichita, Kan., and are residing four miles east on Highway 64. Mr. Clements, who has become associated with O.T. Baker, real estate agent, lived at Vilonia 25 years ago. Mrs. Clements is the former Grace Gouge, daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Robert Gouge, formerly of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Adrian Huff and children, Benjamin and Analiesa, recently came to Conway from Carmel, Ind., and live at 3 Post Oak Drive. Mr. Huff is personnel manager for FMC Corp.
Mrs. Edwin Fowlkes, Mrs. W.H. Crafton, and D.O. Harton Jr. of Conway, and Mrs. E.E. Long of Pueblo, Colo., attended the Judges Council of Arkansas Garden Clubs in North Little Rock.
Miss Linda Bradke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. S.R. Bradke, spend the week with her parents. She is a third-grade teacher at Holly Grove.
