10 Years Ago
(2012)
Two retiring firefighters from the Conway Fire Department took their “final call” over the emergency radio last week. In an announcement that included appreciation for their years of service, the final call was taken by Fire Marshal and Division Chief Randy Freeman and Driver Jerry Case. The call came from Station One, and other stations responded with well wishes. Fire Chief Bart Castleberry said this is a time for wishing good luck to the men who have worked hard through the years.
Tyler Crosson, a member of the Conway High School swimming team, was recently honored by USA Swimming as a Scholastic All-American. He was one of six male swimmers in America to achieve the honor. To be eligible, a high school swimmer must be a USA Swimming member, post a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, and have achieved the required time standard in a single event. A junior at Conway High School, Crosson has been named all-region and all-state the past two years, and qualified for the Junior Nationals.
25 Years Ago
(1997)
Gov. Mike Huckabee recently appointed two Conway men to the state Youth Commission. Dandrick Moton of Conway will replace Barry Jefferson, and Terrell Lavone Cornett of Conway will replace Lamont Atkins. Their terms expire in November 1998.
Conway native Nadine Jarmon has been accepted as a fellow in the Community Renaissance program that Yale University is hosting for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Ms. Jarmon is a doctoral student in the University of Texas at Arlington’s School of Urban and Public Affairs, and is one of 20 students nationwide to be awarded the fellowship. Ms. Jarmon will work on a housing project in Louisville, Ky.
50 Years Ago
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Truail Starr recently observed their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Jan. 28, 1922, in Benton. Both are lifelong residents of Faulkner County. Mrs. Starr is the former Anna Royce Duke, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jim C. Duke. Mr. Starr is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. A.J. (Jack) Starr. The Starrs have five children, 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Their children hosted an open house for the occasion.
Six Conway boys have been cast in the next theatrical production at State College of Arkansas. Thirty-one boys tried out for the production of “All the Way Home,” by Tad Mosel. Barry Brown, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Brown, will play Rufus Follet. Barry is a student at Sallie Cone Elementary School. Robbie Sidebottom, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Sidebottom, attends Ida Burns Elementary School. He will play Jim-Wilson Follet, a cousin of Rufus. The remaining boys will play town bullies. They are Jeff Brown, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Brown; Marc Hatfield, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Hatfield; Jay Peyrouse, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Peyrouse; and Hugh Starkey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Starkey. Mr. Peyrouse is director of the theatrical production.
