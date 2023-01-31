10 years ago
2013
Tabitha Ward has been named Employee of the Month at American Management Corporation for January. She serves as a processor in AMC’s commercial lines insurance operations department. Tabitha lives in Conway and has been with the company since 2006.
Conway physicians Jeffrey Craig, Sherrye Craig and Spencer Johnson recently joined the Arkansas Medical Society. The society is a voluntary professional association, established in 1875, representing more than 4,000 physicians and medical students as well as the patients and communities they serve.
25 years ago
1998
Ashley Jackson hit a free throw with :15 left and made a defensive stop to preserve a hard fought Central Arkansas 62-60 victory over Mississippi University for Women. UCA (12-3, 3-1) played without starting point guard Zandra Moore, who was at home with her mother having surgery. The Sugar Bears were led by Stephanie McNespey with 14 points, Gina Starkey and Carey Smith scored 12, and Jackson added 11.
Marine Pfc. William O. Hall, son of Billy L. and Louise M. Hall of Conway, recently completed the Logistic Vehicle Systems Operator Course. During the course with Marine Corps Detachment, U.S. Army Engineer School, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., students are taught the techniques and procedures needed to effectively perform all logistics operations on tactical motor transport vehicles. The 1997 graduate of Conway High School joined the Marine Corps in June.
50 years ago
1973
Holiday guests of Dr. and Mrs. Silas Snow were their son, Si Snow Jr. of New Orleans, La.; their daughter, Mrs. Arnold Cooper, Mr. Cooper and children Todd, Scott and Kristin, of Harrisburg (Poinsett County); and Mrs. Snow’s sisters, Mrs. A.C. Erwin of Crossett and Mrs. John Ingram of Pine Bluff.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Dempsey and daughter, Miranda, of Houston, Texas, visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jess Dempsey, and his grandmother, Mrs. W.E. Jumper. They also visited Mrs. Dempsey’s parents and other relatives in Harrison.
Dr. and Mrs. H.L. Minton have had as holiday guests their daughters, Mrs. Ima Jean Holt of Lubbock, Texas, and Mrs. Sarah Lee Hindsman of Austin, Texas. Mrs. Holt was accompanied by her son, Joe Holt, a senior at Texas Tech. Mrs. Hindsman was accompanied by her daughter, Janet.
Mr. and Mrs. Monroe A. Harrison, Phil, David and Scott of Fayetteville were holiday guests of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Buford E. Robins. They also visited Mrs. Harrison’s sister, Mrs. Mary Robins Muse, and daughters Rebecca, Celeste and Priscilla, and Mr. Harrison’s mother, Mrs. Vesta Harrison.
