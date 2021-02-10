(2011)
“The Heat is On” at Carl Stuart Middle School, as staff and faculty are shedding pounds and bad habits under a newly formed health initiative. The initiative was designed largely under the leadership of the school’s teacher of the year, Denise Bradley, who is the health and PE teacher. Eight teams of about 40 staff members have been competing for four weeks – the competition’s halfway point – under a point system. Participants work together on the school’s campus after hours and on breaks, as well as off of school grounds.
Hendrix College shot a blistering 60.7 percent and outscored University of Dallas 24-10 in the paint during the second half to earn a season series sweep with a 67-46 victory in men’s basketball. The Warriors had four players score in double figures and got key performances off the bench. The lead changed hands five times in the first half, and Hendrix eventually took a 26-23 advantage at halftime.
(1996)
Trent Keyes, Austen Creech and Drew Varvil represented Quitman Elementary School in the Arch Ford Education Cooperative’s Elementary Chess Tournament. Austen won first place and Trent placed third in the competition. Forty-nine students from 17 schools participated. Elaine Ward, the Gifted and Talented teacher and coordinator in the Quitman district, is the school’s chess coach.
The University of Central Arkansas gathered the signatures of 22 recruits on the first day of the NCAA national signing period for football. “I think we filled our needs with the players we have signed so far, and the ones we are counting on signing the next couple of days,” said Bears coach Mike Isom. Among the signees is Donte Blackmon, perhaps the top athlete in the state. He won the state high school decathlon last spring and has been Class AAAA All-State two years in football and basketball. They also picked up a pair of talented skill players from Morrilton in Deverick Delph and Ed Duncan Jr. They both rushed for more than 1,000 yards.
(1971)
David Lee Reynolds, 16-year-old son of the Rev. and Mrs. David Reynolds, became an Eagle Scout in a Boy Scouts of America ceremony at First Presbyterian Church. His mother pinned the badge on him. Young Reynolds is a member of Troop No. 392, of which Bill Townsend is scoutmaster. Only one of every 1,000 scouts will attain the Eagle Scout rank. Seven members of Troop No. 392 have become Eagle Scouts. Young Reynolds is a sophomore at Conway High School and is a grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Ted Ingram and Mrs. Mary Reynolds, all of Conway.
The International Shoe Co. plant at Conway will reopen Monday after a weeklong shutdown. The plant was retooling for production of a new line of shoes for next fall. L.J. Cartwright, plant superintendent, said seasonal changes in shoe styles cannot always be predicted and this requires cessation of operations for retooling. About 400 people are employed at the factory.
