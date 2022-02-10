(2012)
The Pink Rose Art and Civic Club of Conway will celebrate its 64th anniversary on Feb. 11 at Mount Gale Baptist Church. The special guests will be the Gospel Wonders of El Dorado.
Conway Christian School eighth-grade students Mary-Morgan Ellis and Will Callaway were recipients of the Marvin Delph Award. The award is based on athletic achievement, citizenship, and academic success. Mary-Morgan is a daughter of Dr. Ladd and Ashley Ellis, and a granddaughter of Ed and Becky Ellis of Conway and Jerry and Jean Czemerynski of Wooster. Will is a son of Bart and RaeLynn Callaway and a grandson of Willis and Ann Callaway of Conway and Don and Sandi Melton of Tumbling Shoals.
Eastside, Westside and Wooster Elementary fifth-grade gifted and talented groups competed in this year’s Y.E.S. (Youth Entrepreneur Showcase). The competition is open to grades 5-8 and challenges students to apply what they learn in school to a real world setting.
(1997)
Kim Pike and Judy Tevebaugh, registered nurse practitioners of Conway Regional Rural Health Network, have recently passed the National Licensing Exam from the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Both women attended four courses for one year and passed a three-hour exam. Ms. Pike practices at Roddy Medical Clinic in Clinton and Mayflower Family Medicine. Ms. Tevebaugh practices at Banister-Lieblong Clinic in Conway.
Linda Varner Palmer of Conway recently sold her 20th romance novel to Silhouette Books of New York. She also signed a three-book contract with the publishing company. Mrs. Palmer, who writes under her maiden name of Varner, began writing romance novels in 1985 and sold her first book in 1989.
(1972)
Mrs. Bill Woods, Mr. Johnie Ryel and Mrs. John A. Simmons will be honored at the Beta Sigma Phi sorority’s Valentine Ball. Mrs. Woods, queen of Alpha Omicron chapter, and husband Bill have four children, Jamie, Wesley and twins, Mark and Mike. Mrs. Ryel, queen of Xi Alpha Theta, and husband Johnie have two children, Gary and Rita. Mrs. Simmons, queen of Beta Upsilon, teaches English at Conway High School.
William J. Dean, owner, and Leland Davis, sales manager, both of Bill Dean Chevrolet, recently attended General Motors Institute training sessions in Detroit, Mich. Each session was attended by 40 dealership personnel throughout the U.S.
City police arrested 35 motorists for speeding Monday afternoon and this morning while patrolling Sixth Street east from Harkrider Street. Patrolman Raymond G. Richardson issued tickets to 18 driers and Patrolman Joe McKim issued 17 tickets. Defendants are required to post $15 bonds.
