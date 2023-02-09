(2013)
Charles and Jean Hilburn of Greenbrier celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan 26, 2013, at the Greenbrier Church of Christ reception room. The reception was hosted by their children. The Hilburns were married Jan. 30, 1953.
Clarence Joe Green Jr. and Frances Green of Mayflower celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 18, 2013. They are parents of two children, Chris Green and Tracy McClain, both of Mayflower, and have six grandchildren. Jr. is a retired steel fabricator and farmer who also served in the U.S. Army. Frances is employed at American Imaging, is a lifelong member of the Northside Apostolic Church and loves to sing. The Greens were married Jan. 18, 1963.
Joshua Owens of Conway is one of more than 775 students to participate in the Cooperative Education Program at Mississippi State University. After completing his third work semester with Dallas CC, Owens returned to the MSU campus to complete the requirements for a degree in golf and sports turf management. The Cooperative Education Program allows students in various disciplines to receive a college education as well as practical experience in their chosen field of study.
Melvin Tiden, a resident at Salem Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, was pictured clapping his hands to music provided by University of Central Arkansas professors John Murphy and W.C. Jameson. The music was presented during a birthday celebration in Tiden’s honor. Tiden’s daughter and other relatives sought out the professors to perform some of his favorite songs during the party. Tiden was born on Jan. 14, 1912, in Brunswick, Minn.
From the Guy Community news: Mr. and Mrs. Hubbard Mill’s guests during the holidays were Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Hastings, Sharon and Larry of Memphis, Tenn.; Mr. and Mrs. Bill Story and Rodney of Little Rock; Mr.and Mrs. Fayburn Tucker and Debbie of North Guy; Mr. and Mrs. Richard Mills and Michelle and Jerry Hodge of Rowlett; Barbara Hasting of Dallas; and Alon Davis and Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Mills and daughter, Linda.
From the Enders Community news: Mr. and Mrs. Junior Ward enjoyed a mid-winter vacation. Both are employed in Heber Springs. Mrs. Wilma Gardner Turney and her daughter and son of Little Rock visited Mrs. Flora Rickman. They were in the area visiting their parents and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Will Gardner at North Quitman. The Gardner family formerly lived here. Mr. and Mrs. Finis Holland shopped in Conway recently. Finis has been ill the past few days. Mrs. Emma Underwood had fence repair work done recently. Mr. and Mrs. Jack Fowler were in Enders recently.
