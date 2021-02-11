(2011)
Jessica Kelley has been named the January Volunteer of the Month by the United Way of Central Arkansas. Kelley, who was nominated by Bethlehem House, has redesigned all of Bethlehem House’s print media and social network graphics. In her spare time at home, she has designed brochures, newsletters, and everything for the Valentine Gala (including invitations and tickets).
Tommy Fowlkes, assistant street department director, told Conway City Engineer Ronnie Hall that he and his 12-man crew are ready for the possibility of a predicted big snowfall. The crew had two sand trucks – one with a plow – two other plows, and a motor grader. The crew hauled 57 nine-ton loads of river sand from Jeffery Sand Co. near Cadron Settlement Park at a cost of about $6 per ton. Hall said the street department has responded to three previous snow events this winter “with all the vigor and enthusiasm available.”
(1996)
Steve Jensen, a Conway Junior High School student and a son of Paul Jensen, has been awarded $50 from the Arkansas Geographic Alliance for his essay titled “Geography: Passport to the World.” The statewide essay contest was held in connection with Geography Awareness Week. Margaret Grimes, Jensen’s geography teacher at Conway Junior High School, was also awarded $50 for her effort to encourage students to reach a high level of understanding about the world.
The Greenbrier Alumni Association is looking for a few good members, and a diploma from the school district isn’t required. Sug McMillen, association vice president, said the organization is pushing for membership and new ideas. He said several members live outside of Faulkner County and a few live outside of Arkansas. Dues for the organization are used to print Paw Prints, the biannual newsletter. Additional funding will be used for a $250 scholarship and recognition of an outstanding teacher at a banquet.
(1971)
Richard Tucker and Charles W. “Bill” Perry, seniors at Conway High School, registered Wednesday with the Arkansas Youth Lobby for the current session of the state legislature. Tucker said they will lobby for passage of those portions of Gov. Dale Bumpers’ $26 million tax package which deals with education, and for the 18-year-old vote in state and local elections. Both Tucker and Perry are students in an American government class taught by Mrs. Hubert L. Ferguson. Tucker said Mrs. Ferguson did not know they planned to register as lobbyists.
The Douglas Food Market at 2015 Bruce St. was recently sold to Dr. Denver Prince. The name has been changed to the Bruce Street Mini-Mart. Dr. Prince, professor and chairman of the Department of Physics at State College of Arkansas, said the store is being operated by Mrs. Royce Cullum and his sons, Mickey and Randy Prince. The store was formerly owned by M-Sgt. Jim Douglas, who is in the Air Force. Mrs. Gwin Gill was in charge of the store while Douglas owned it.
