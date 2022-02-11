By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
(2012)
Ruben and Laverne Goss celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on Feb. 9. They were married Feb. 9, 1944, at Saltillo by the late Rev. A.C. Bolding. They have four children, Richard Goss of North Little Rock, Terri Bartley of Conway, and Randy and Robert Goss, both of the home. They also have two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mr. Goss is retired from the Conway Police Department and the Faulkner County Clerk’s Office. He served nine years in the Army during World War II and the Korean War. Mrs. Goss is a housewife.
The Sowell family gathered last year at Samantha and Heath Boothby’s home in Conway. Representing five generations were baby Sophie Sowell of Conway; Destiny Sowell of Conway, Sophie’s mother; Paula Sowell of Conway, Sophie’s grandmother; Paul Sowell of Vilonia, Sophie’s great-grandfather; and LuElla Sowell of Conway, Sophie’s great-great-grandmother.
(1997)
Freshman Stephanie McNespey’s second-half production spurred the University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears past Mississippi University for Women by 74-71. The win was a significant one for UCA. It came on the road, but more importantly, it nailed down a tournament spot for them. Solidly in third place in the Gulf South Conference, the Sugar Bears (11-11, 7-3), put a little distance between themselves and Christian Brothers. Also noted for play was Tracy Larkins and Gina Starkey.
Shannon Money of Conway High School has been selected to play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All Star football game this summer in Little Rock. Money is a 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive lineman who signed to play with Arkansas. He was voted the outstanding lineman in AAAA-Central.
(1972)
Dr. Matt L. Ellis, a professor of philosophy and former president of Hendrix College, has announced plans to retire at the end of the school year in June. Dr. Ellis, 71, is in his 33rd year at the college. A native of Ben Lomond (Sevier County), Dr. Ellis attended Henderson-Brown College in Arkadelphia. He received a philosophy degree there in 1921 and was awarded his doctorate by Yale University in 1933. He joined the faculty of Hendrix in 1935, and later became president of Henderson in 1941. He returned to Hendrix in 1945 and served as president until 1958, when he devoted his time to teaching.
Mrs. Thomas Crump of Conway honored her mother, Mrs. Annie Henry, at a party at Houston’s Nursing Home in Conway. The occasion was Mrs. Henry’s 92nd birthday. The hostess presented the honoree a daisy corsage and a gift. Mrs. Henry, widow of the late B.F. Henry of Mayflower, is the mother of six children. She also has 25 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. A birthday cake and ice cream were served the guests, which included residents of the rest home.
