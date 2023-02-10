By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
“Diamonds Are a School’s Best Friend,” according to the writing on the T-shirts being worn by teachers at Vilonia Middle School. The shirts are in recognition of the school being one of 10 schools in Arkansas selected as an Arkansas Diamond School to Watch for 2013. The honor is part of a program started by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform. The National Forum identifies high-performing middle schools and highlights their achievements so other schools might benefit from their example. Achieving the status is a reflective process, allowing teachers and staff to closely examine the school’s instruction and cultural practices, as well as the expectations for the students, said principal Cathy Riggins.
(1998)
Alice Hoops recently celebrated her 111th birthday with her family, including her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren (all except one). Mrs. Hoops lives with her daughter, Jean Young, on Adams Lake in the Saltillo community. She was born Jan. 18, 1887, in Arkansas County, in a little town called Nady that no longer exists. A daughter of Frankie and Cyrus Bitely, she had three brothers and four sisters. It was memories of those early times that filled Mrs. Hoops’ mind on her birthday. “About all she talks about now is her ‘Mama’,” said Mrs. Young. Mrs. Hoops even sings a little song she made up about her mother. It’s to the tune of “Jesus Loves Me,” but Mrs. Hoops has changed the words to include “Mama’s waiting for me across the sea.” Mrs. Hoops is the widow of Caro J. Hoops, with whom she had six children, four of whom are still living.
Annie Dooley has completed her 20th year at the Conway Human Development, where she is a life skills trainer on the Total Care Team. Mrs. Dooley and her husband, Roger, have nine children, 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
(1973)
From the Fairview Community news: Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Mauldin had all their children and grandchildren for Christmas dinner and their family tree. They were Harrel, Patsy and Ruth Mauldin of Conway; Jackie and Georgie Dupriest and children Denise, Darrell and Travis, of Mayflower; Daymon, Theda, Johnny and Jerry Mauldin, Mr. and Mrs. Ronny Mauldin, and Nikki and Steve of Pleasant Valley; and Masel and Joyce Sellers of here. Orbun and Iva Qualls of Conway also spent a while with J.J. and Mrs. Mauldin.
From the Saltillo Community news: 81 people attended Sunday school recently. The Rev. Louis Woods of Mississippi preached Sunday morning and Sunday night. He was here to be considered for pastor. Recent dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Shel Graham were Mrs. Helen Anderson and sons, Joe and Johnnie; Paul Black and mother, Mrs. Esther Black of Farmington, Mo.; Mr. and Mrs. Chester Cartwright of North Little Rock; and Billy Graham and family. Mrs. Mae Kelley recently got a telephone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.