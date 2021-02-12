(2011)
A National Weather Service cooperative observer in Conway reported eight inches of snow in the area at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meteorologist Emilie Nipper said equipment located in the Wooster area recorded an overnight low of one degree below zero. Today’s high is expected to be 40 degrees. Nipper said morning travel today may be hazardous with the melting and refreezing of precipitation on roadways.
Old Main at the University of Central Arkansas has been named to the National Register of Historic Places, the country’s official list of historically significant properties. According to UCA archivist Jimmy Bryant, the administration building was completed in February 1919, in the Classical Revival style designed by architect John Parks Almand and built by George Donaghey, who served as Arkansas governor from 1909 to 1913.
(1996)
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the publication of the Conway High School yearbook, and a special tea was held in celebration of the milestone. The majority of the former Beauty Revue queens were found and invited to the tea. Yearbook sponsor Jeani Johnson, with the help of Nancy Penny and Jenny Oliver, worked to locate all but seven of the former queens. “All we had to go on were old yearbooks and maiden names,” said Mrs. Johnson. “It was quite an undertaking. Nancy could not put the list down until she found every queen.”
The Hendrix College men and women basketball teams closed their road season with victories. The Lady Warriors defeated Centre 71-67 to stay a game behind league-leading Millsaps in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s race. The Warriors, reeling a bit from a loss to University of the South on Friday, rebounded with a 72-62 victory.
(1971)
A reunion of Conway recipients of the Silver Beaver award was held recently. The group includes Elmer Fiddler, Cleddie W. Harper, Dr. George W. Harrod, Howell Heck, Theo J. Hiegel, Dr. Rodney K. Johnson, and H.O. Tyler. The award is presented to outstanding Boy Scout leaders for efforts in the scouting program. Dr. Johnson has been identified with the program for 50 years.
Mrs. James E. Major of Conway is with a Little Rock educational team in La Paz, Bolivia, to conduct an evaluation of the American cooperative school there. Mrs. Major is coordinator of foreign languages in the Little Rock public school system. The team will remain in La Paz until April 1 to assist in a reading program in elementary, junior and high schools for nine weeks.
Mrs. Gail S. Murray of Conway is the author of the lead article in the current issue of the Arkansas Historical Quarterly. The article, “Forty Years Ago: The Great Depression Comes to Arkansas,” was condensed from her master’s thesis. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, and a master of science in education from State College of Arkansas. She is the wife of Dr. N. Patrick Murray, chairman of the SCA Philosophy department.
