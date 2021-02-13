By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
Three teachers led a mask-making workshop at the Faulkner County Library on Saturday. Those attending included Alora Hall, Dawn Roberson, Chris Massingill, Amy Ness, Becky Thornton, Tali Davis, Kelli Gordon and Elizabeth Gordon. Some of the masks will be featured in a silent auction at the second Blackbird Academy Masquerade Ball on Feb. 26. Blackbird Academy of Arts offers classes in music, dance, visual arts, creative writing, sewing and theater.
The Arkansas Educational Television Network, Arkansas Department of Education and ASCD (an internationally renowned producer of books, videos, audio and onsite professional development for educators and leadership) have partnered to enhance professional development opportunities through the Arkansas IDEAS (Internet Delivered Education for Arkansas Schools) professional development website. The only state-funded comprehensive online professional development resource for educators in the nation, Arkansas IDEAS was launched in 2005.
(1996)
The Faulkner County Courthouse is now in good company on the National Register of Historic Places’ official list of historically significant properties. The 60-year-old, four-story, brick-and-concrete structure was designed by the Little Rock architectural firm of Wittenberg and Deloney. It is said to be “significant by virtue of its status as the finest example in the county of this unusual combination of the colonial revival and art deco styles,” the National Register nomination says of the building’s architectural style.
A $36,000 federal grant has been received by the city of Twin Groves to restore a historic stone building just north of the city hall and community center. “The building will serve as a future health-care facility and library for residents in the Twin Groves community,” said Mayor Richard Ealy. Of the grant, $21,000 has been designated for installation of heating and air, restoring electric service, and ceiling improvements. The remaining $15,000 will go toward purchasing new doors and windows.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. John Swint of St. Louis are weekend guests of her mother, Mrs. O.L. Troutman, and sister, Pat, in Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. John E. Motley were in Biloxi, Miss., this week for a regional convention of Humble Oil and Refining Co. agents. Their son, Larry E. Motley, and Mrs. Motley of North Little Rock accompanied them.
The Conway Junior Auxiliary observed Dental Health Week with a program in the Conway elementary and parochial schools, day cares and State College of Arkansas. Mrs. Jack Logan is dental health chairman of the auxiliary group. Among those assisting Mrs. Logan were Mrs. Ray Hambuchen, Mrs. Neil McKinney, Mrs. Ralph Horton, Mrs. Joe Siebenmorgen and Mrs. David Winton. The children were instructed in proper brushing of the teeth and in good dental hygiene.
