By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Dr. Carolyn Brown, professor of flute at the University of Central Arkansas, spoke to the Conway Newcomers Club about the Conway Symphony Orchestra. She is one of the original members of the orchestra, which was founded by community music supporters 28 years ago. The orchestra is unique in that it includes a mix of professional musicians, top student musicians and faculty members. Dr. Brown entertained the Newcomers Club with a solo flute performance.
A musical performance was given at the recent meeting of the Faulkner County Retired Teachers Association. Jo-Ed Woodward sang Christmas carols during the potluck luncheon. Virgie Tsuda introduced her grandchildren, Dan and Elisa DeTogni, who presented a program of wonderful Christmas music on piano and saxophone, respectively. Guests at the meeting were Joyce Lancaster and Jayme Huff.
(1998)
Frederic Simon is not only dreaming of building a large dairy farm, he’s taking steps to make his dream become a reality. His lofty goals helped win him the Conway Jaycees’ Outstanding Young Farmer award, then go on to recently win state honors. Simon was given the local award during a recent Jaycees meeting and the statewide award in Eureka Springs. Simon will compete in the national competition in Kansas City, Kan., on Feb. 26. Simon, 27, is a third generation farmer and is one of seven sons. He is a 1992 graduate of Arkansas Tech University, and came home to the family farm after college to help his father. He took the plunge to own his own farm in 1984 on three miles of land east of Conway on Highway 64. He currently has 90 cows that he milks twice a day with a fully automated system.
(1973)
From the Naylor Community news: Christmas guests of Mr. and Mrs. Fletcher Adkisson were Mr. and Mrs. Elwin Adkisson, Carol and Douglas, of Sylvan Hills. Verda Nolan of Union Hill and Mr. and Mrs. Oley Harlan of Red Hill also visited the Adkissons recently. Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Glen Henderson and Delores during Christmas were Mr. and Mrs. Freddie Henderson of Waynesboro, Miss., and Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Rickett of Quitman. Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Jobe celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in December with a host of friends and relatives attending. Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Codean Jobe and Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Jobe were Mr. and Mrs. Dale Strickland and children of Kokomo, Ind.; Henry Strickland and Mr. and Mrs. Donald Richards and children of Bald Knob; Mr. and Mrs. Beldon Strickland and son of Batesville, Miss.; and the Rev. and Mrs. Kenneth Strickland of McGehee.
Mr. and Mrs. Shel Graham and granddaughter, Karen, visited Mr. and Mrs. C.O. Sisson at Vilonia recently.
