(2012)
The Conway Christian Junior High Quiz Bowl team went undefeated, winning the 2A West Regional. Wesley Oliver was named MVP. They will play for their third straight state championship on Feb. 25 in Batesville. Team members are Riley Holder, Will Callaway, Hunter Tollet, Landon McDougal, Cameron Benefield, Wesley Oliver, Jamie Guinee, Hunter Bryant, Marc Cochran, and Scott Austin. The coach is Laura Shelton.
In what is becoming typical Sugar Bear fashion, Central Arkansas again put together a big second half and overcame a double-digit deficit for another comeback victory – defeating McNeese State 64-53 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La. The victory completed the regular-season sweep of the defending Southland Conference champions. The Sugar Bears are 20-4 overall and 10-1 in the Southland Conference.
(1997)
With little fanfare, the Conway School District’s Board of Education approved a zoning plan for the new middle school. The new school will be located on Siebenmorgen Road in eastern Conway. The plan calls for students who went to Sallie Cone, Marguerite Vann and Jim Stone elementary schools to attend Carl Stuart Middle School, along with some of the students who went to Florence Mattison Elementary. Students who went to Ellen Smith, Ida Burns, Julie Lee Moore and Theodore Jones elementary schools will attend the new middle school, along with the rest of the students from Florence Mattison.
The Conway Junior High School Wampus Kittens turned in one of their best efforts of the season in a 54-44 victory over Mountain Home. Noted for their play were high scorer Kyle McConnell, James Marshall, Greg Williams, T.J. Jenkins, Ben Hoyt, Clark Coats, and Curtis Morris.
(1972)
Dr. W. Hadley Yates, associate professor of music at Hendrix College, was elected president of the South Central Division of the Music Teachers National Association at the group’s annual conference in Houston, Texas. The national convention will be held in March at Portland, Ore. Dr. Yates has been at Hendrix for 11 years. He also serves as regional chairman and chairman of the membership committee of the Arkansas State Music Teachers Association.
Dr. and Mrs. Douglas A. Poindexter returned from a five-day trip to Nassau, Bahamas, where they attended a seminar on infectious diseases. They made the trip by chartered plane from Memphis.
Volunteers from the Faulkner County Chapter of the American Red Cross working recently at the Veterans Hospital in Little Rock were Mrs. Paul Hiegel, Mrs. J.D. Thessing, Mrs. Paul Goens, Mrs. Ken Eckert, Mrs. Ed Schneider and Mrs. Dick Bausom.
