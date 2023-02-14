10 years ago
Daniel Brinker of Conway was recently hired as a career coach and math-language tutor for all students attending the Conway Adult Education Center. He is originally from Russellville, where he attended Russellville Adult Education to obtain his General Education Diploma. He later earned a full scholarship at the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton, attending two years before transferring to the University of Central Arkansas, where he received a bachelor’s degree. Brinker plans to guide, assist and mentor students, just as a college professor did for him. He and his wife, Laura, have lived in Conway for the past three years.
The Hendrix College men’s and women’s swim teams combined to win four events and take second in seven more against Rhodes College and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock recently. For the men, junior John Byford won the 200-yard backstroke. He and freshman Dylan Rogers took the top two spots in the 200 freestyle. Rogers, Byford, sophomore Samuel Maynard and freshman Eric Mullins won the 400 medley relay. Maynard also won the 200 yard butterfly and freshman James Gill took second with a season-best mark in the 500 freestyle and second in the 1650 freestyle. Junior Jo Claire Robertson recorded two second-place finishes for the Hendrix women in the 200 butterfly and the 200 backstroke.
25 years ago
The Mayflower Junior High Eagles remained perfect with a 43-21 victory over Sacred Heart recently. Lerinezo Robinson scored 15 and Deontae McCuien added 13 to lead the Eagles. Sacred Heart swept a pair of high school games from Mayflower. The Lady Golden Eagles were led by Lapria Robinson with eight points. The high school Eagles were led by Jim Thorpe with 13 points and Keith McKnight with 12.
The Carl Stuart Middle School boys team defeated Cabot 36-10. Noted for their play were Scott Coulter, Patrick Stacks, Blake Edwards and Brandon Lee. The seventh-grade girls teams won 19-8, with Brittany McCarthy and Maggie Ussery scoring four points each.
50 years ago
The Conway 4-H Wranglers, an organization of horseback riding enthusiasts, was organized during a meeting at the home of Dr. Kenneth Colvin. Officers are Kathey Starkey, president; Kim Colvin, vice president; Terri Fort, secretary treasurer; Amber Beaty, reporter; Shelia Shaw, photographer; Tim Brewer, sergeant-at-arms; Jenny Wilkinson, recreation leader; Debby Starkey, telephone chairman; and Debby Beaty, junior representative.
Mrs. E.S. Jennings returned from a three-week visit with her daughter, Mrs. D.C. Shepherd, and Mr. Shepherd, in Oklahoma City, Okla. Mrs. Jennings was accompanied to Conway by the Shepherds, who remained for a visit. E.S. Jennings Jr. of Stuttgart also visited his mother and sister, Miss Mary Evelyn Jennings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.