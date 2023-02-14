10 years ago

Daniel Brinker of Conway was recently hired as a career coach and math-language tutor for all students attending the Conway Adult Education Center. He is originally from Russellville, where he attended Russellville Adult Education to obtain his General Education Diploma. He later earned a full scholarship at the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton, attending two years before transferring to the University of Central Arkansas, where he received a bachelor’s degree. Brinker plans to guide, assist and mentor students, just as a college professor did for him. He and his wife, Laura, have lived in Conway for the past three years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.