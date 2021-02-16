(2011)
A new slate of officers was named recently for the Conway Cancer Foundation. Officers are Lillian Petrucelli, president; John Collier, vice president; Mary Williams, secretary; Dr. Pietro DeTogni, treasurer; and Chris Bridwell, past president. The Board of Directors includes Beth Abbott, Joan Ausburn, Zettie Caudle, Manny Hahn, Bud Hines, Scotty Richardson, Ron Ross, Thea Spatz and Dr. Sue Tsuda.
About 70,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies arrived Tuesday in Faulkner County. Girl Scouts will be selling at various locations throughout the county for the next three weeks for those who missed the first rush of sales. Pictured helping unload the cartons of cookies at the Girl Scout Project office in downtown Conway were Mandy Eggert and her mom Susan Eggert, who is cookies sales manager for the county, and Cheryl Deierlein with her son, Logan, 19 months.
(1996)
Juveniles in the Faulkner County Detention Center are now students of the Conway School District. The Conway School District’s Board of Education was told this week that the district can receive $79,000 from the state to provide a full-time teacher to youth in the center. Students range in age from 11 to 18 years old and will most likely be studying on a variety of learning levels. The district is one of seven in the state that have juvenile detention facilities within their boundaries.
The first and last innings have been good to the University of Central Arkansas Bears so far this baseball season. On Monday, the Bears got a two-out double from Jack Buckwalter in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Harding Bisons 5-4 at the UCA diamond. UCA, 4-0, beat Southwest Baptist three times over the weekend, once in extra innings. The Bears have scored at least one run in the first inning in all four games.
(1971)
Twelve arrests on Sunday by city police brought the total at Conway in February to 243. Officers continued their crackdown on speeders. A big majority of arrests this month have been for traffic violations. Officers were called at 7:40 p.m. Sunday to investigate the hot-rodding on Highway 65B. They also received a call at midnight concerning drag racing on Highway 65B between Robins Street and Industrial Road.
Bob Allison, 23-year-old son of Mrs. Gertrude Allison of Conway and the late Robert C. Allison, has joined the staff of Sen. John L. McClellan in Washington, D.C, as a records clerk. He is a graduate of State College of Arkansas and was formerly employed by Demographics Inc. in Conway. He plans to study law in Washington.
Bobby Fields and Jerry Moore, who attend the University of Arkansas, were Sunday guests of W. Dean Moore.
Weekend guests of Mrs. Lester Hatfield and Miss Maurine Hatfield were Mr. and Mrs. Tobie J. Adams of St. Louis and Mr. and Mrs. Harold Sirman and Frank Hatfield of Little Rock.
