(2012)
Sam, a dog from Conway’s Animal Welfare Unit, was pictured with his inmate trainer, Cedric Hayes, after graduation from the first Paws in Prison class. Sam passed the American Kennel Club Good Citizen test for basic obedience. Sam was adopted by a couple who will use him as a service dog in a reading program for children.
The Liberty Fire Department “brought the heat” by winning the chili cook-off at the Vilonia Primary School’s Family Supper. There were nine chili entries. The Nice and Spice chili placed second and the Cowgirls placed third. In conjunction, a chili supper was served to about 100 people. Also, a silent auction and live auction was held. Winners were Regina Rihani, Eric Henska and Jennifer Hillis.
(1997)
Conway aldermen recently approved name changes for several highways inside the city limits at the request of a Conway citizen. Highway 286 west from the Union Pacific railroad tracks is now called Dave Ward Drive in honor of Dave Ward, founder of Ward Bus Co. Highway 65 and 65B from north of the intersection of Harkrider Street and Highway 64 is now Skyline Drive. Highway 64, west of the intersection with 65 is now Old Morrilton Highway. The roads extend to the city limits and will expand as the city limits extend.
The Toad Suck Daze festival was honored recently with three first-place awards at the 13th annual Arkansas Festival Association Conference and Workshop. The awards were in the 1996 Promotional Materials Contest for design excellence. The materials selected for the honor were the annual T-shirt design, the annual brochure design and the annual newspaper tabloid published by the Log Cabin Democrat. The festival also earned second place in the Heritage Award category for the festival’s contributions toward exposing the historic Toad Suck Ferry Lock and Dam in relationship to the festival.
(1972)
Mrs. Velma Mallett, Mrs. Linda Palmer and Miss Ruthel Hutchinson attended a workshop, banquet and hair style show on Saturday in Little Rock.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe B. McGee spent the weekend in Fayetteville. They witnessed the TCU-Arkansas basketball game and were also guests of Mr. and Mrs. Eldridge Douglass and children.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Smith celebrated the 65th anniversary of their wedding during an open house at their home. The Smiths were married Feb. 13, 1907, at Guy. Mrs. Smith is the former Lee Sparkman. Four generations of the family were represented at the open house. They included Mr. and Mrs. Homer Smith, Mrs. Frances Johnson and Allen and Debbie of Morrilton; Mr. and Mrs. Vander Hearn of Judsonia; and Mr. and Mrs. Adolph Favre of Conway.
