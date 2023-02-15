By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Three members of the Airport Advisory Committee gathered recently at City Hall to discuss the progress of the new Conway Airport. In addition, U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor came to town to talk about his involvement in acquiring the initial $5.8 million in federal funds to get the project going. Those at the meeting were Bill Hegeman, chairman of the committee; Bill Adkisson, chairman of the board of Conway Development Corp.; City Engineer Ronnie Hall; and Jack Bell, assistant to the Mayor. The committee is relatively new, and Hegeman said the committee recommended to the City Council that the city take over the management of the new airport when it becomes operational by hiring a good manager who would report to the council. The airport is set to open in August 2014.
(1998)
John Stacks was recently appointed the new president of Greenbrier One National Bank. He is the bank’s first local president. A board of directors is the next step in bringing the back to a more local level. The bank was built in May 1995 and is a branch of One National Bank in Little Rock. Stacks, who has been a farmer and businessman in the Damascus area for the past 20 years, said the bank is also expanding. If plans pass through the Greenbrier Planning Commission, the bank building will be expanded from 1,200 square feet to 2,660 square feet. Construction is estimated to cost $150,000.
Charles Smith of Virco Mfg. Corp. has been promoted to storeroom supervisor. Smith graduated from high school in Jacksonville, Fla., and later served in the Army. He is a staff sergeant in the Arkansas National Guard and is a Desert Storm veteran. Smith joined Virco in 1984 as a chrome plater. While working full time at Virco, he earned his business management degree from the University of Central Arkansas. He and his wife, Susan, have a daughter.
(1973)
From the Cypress Valley Community news: Mr. and Mrs. Warren Alston and two children of Little Rock, and Mr. and Mrs. Roy Matthews of near Jacksonville recently visited Mr. and Mrs. R.V. Brown. Mr. and Mrs. Reagan Burks of Little Rock and Mrs. Mike Clarke of Conway spent the holidays with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kelley Clarke, Jerri and Jimmie. Mr. and Mrs. I.M. Evans and Charles visited Mrs. Evans’ brother, Noel Porter and wife, in Little Rock. Later, the Evanses went on to Alexander to visit their daughter, Mrs. W.H. Atkins, for a few days. Mr. and Mrs. Gene Porter of Quitman spent a day with his sister, Mrs. Pauline Evans and family. Mr. and Mrs. L.D. Delaney and daughters had dinner with her mother, Mrs. Thelma Turner in North Little Rock. L.D. Delaney also visited Henry Hendrick in North Little Rock recently. Joe Bailey, Mrs. John Furgerson, Mr.and Mrs. Evans and Mrs. R.L. Mills are all ill.
