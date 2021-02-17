(2011)
Faulkner County residents gathered Tuesday to learn about how to be prepared for an earthquake. Scott Ausbrooks of the Arkansas Geological Survey, talked about the big ones: New Madrid in Northeast Arkansas and Missouri, and San Andrea in California. He also talked about those closer to home: The Enola Swarm and now, officially, The Guy Swarm. Earthquakes in the Greenbrier and Guy area are occurring more frequently, though most are too deep and too small to be felt by humans. However, sensitive geological instruments can feel and measure them.
Conway dominated in two basketball victories Tuesday night over Bryant. Conway girls coach Ashley Nance benched her ace, Taylor Gault, for a quarter Tuesday night and found other cards to play in a 54-42 Lady Cats victory. Gault later scored 21 points in three quarters. Quay Allen-Smith, Bre Hobbs and Alexus Clardy were commended on their play. The Wampus Cats scored the first 16 points and coasted to a 67-31 victory to stay a game back of Van Buren in boys play. The Wampus Cats play Van Buren on the road Friday in the 7A-Central race.
(1996)
The fourth annual Valentine Social for the Golden Circle group of First Baptist Church was held Saturday at the Mitchell Street home of Travis and Helen White. Seventy-one people attended and were served an assortment of finger foods and fruit punch. Serving in the dining room were Melvin and Clara Bailey, Charles and Ethel Mae Bettis, Rodney and Margaret Baker, Geneva Norman and Evelyn Johnson. A floral arrangement of red and white gladioluses for the serving table was provided by the Joy Sunday School Class and Rachel Stuart.
Laura L. McNutt, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris McNutt of Conway, was among 42 Harding University students who left Searcy on Jan. 23 for a semester in Florence, Italy. Miss McNutt is a sophomore majoring in child development. The group’s studies are supplemented with educational tours.
(1971)
The Rev. J. Russell Cross of Paducah, Ky., is expected to arrive this afternoon to spend several days in Conway. He will be at the Donaghey Avenue home of Dr. Ada Jane Harvey and Miss Constance Mitchell. The Rev. Mr. Cross is a former pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Conway.
Mrs. Robert Holyfield of Pearisburg, Va., is recuperating at the home of her mother, Mrs. Thad Lewis Vogan, following recent surgery at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. Here with Mrs. Holyfield are her children, Susan, Rob and Jennifer. Mrs. Holyfield is the former JoAnn Vogan of Conway.
Terry Edwards has assumed his duties as director of the Conway Parks and Recreation Commission. He was appointed to the post last month and began work Feb. 1. Edwards, 25, formerly lived at Mountain Home and is a graduate of State College of Arkansas.
