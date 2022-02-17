10 Years Ago
(2012)
The University of Central Arkansas tennis team broke a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. In singles action, UCA got wins at the No.1, No. 3 and No. 5 spots. Noted for their play were Simona Horsikyan, Allison Murphy, Allison Hartman, Kazumi Otani and Kristina Horsikyan.
Mr. and Mrs. Winfred Fowler, residents of Heritage Living Center in Conway, were crowned Valentine’s Day King and Queen. Members of the Beta Sigma Phi chapter hosted a party, bringing a cake and flowers.
25 Years Ago
(1997)
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Brooks Webb of Quitman celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 25 at a reception hosted by their children at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Quitman. The Webbs were married Jan. 28, 1937. Born Sept. 27, 1911, at Quitman, Mr. Webb is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Allen Webb. Mrs. Webb, the former Ethel Mae Rowlett, was born July 23, 1916, at Guy, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Rowlett. They have nine children: Mary Wilson, Lou Shaw, Chris Hopkins, Nelle Stephenson, Linda Walls, Ralph Webb, Deane Baker, Sharon Frye and Karen Wittington. They also have 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Mr. Baker is retired from AmTran Corp. and farming. Mrs. Webb is a homemaker.
Daniel Ryan, 5, was pictured bowling as part of Bowl for Kids’ Sake at Conway Family Bowl. The event is a fund-raiser created by Big Brothers/Big Sisters of America. Daniel was bowling with his classmates from the Kids Korner daycare center. The local BB/BS chapter set a goal of $6,000 in the third annual event. Daniel is a son of Lisa Gates.
50 Years Ago
(1972)
Members of the Foothills Chapter of the Order of the Arrow met Sunday to reorganize the program in the area. Sandy Brewer of Boy Scout Troop No. 392 in Conway was elected chapter chief. David Reynolds, also of Conway, was elected vice chief. Dale Henson of Morrilton was elected secretary-treasurer.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Castleberry returned home after visiting their son, Dr. James Castleberry, Mrs. Castleberry, and children, Donna, Joe David and Becky, in Neosho, Mo.
Mrs. Graham Shannon flew to Texas to visit her son, Jeff Shannon, and Mrs. Shannon.
The Ozark Aquarium Society winter bowl show for live-bearing tropical fish will be held Tuesday at the Municipal Building. Fish should have been owned by the hobbyist for at least a week and be displayed in a transparent container no larger than one gallon in capacity. Fish may be displayed either in pairs or parents with fry. If gravel is used in the container, it must be neutral in color.
