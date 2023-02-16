By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
(2013)
Linda Hipes was recently recognized for her work with Bethlehem House as a winner of the SWN Community Hero award. Southwestern Energy recently announced the 2012 winners of its annual awards. Three employees were recognized for their work with nonprofit organizations in Arkansas – Linda Hipes, Chris Duvall and Stephen Loop. Hipes was recognized for her service in Conway. The company recognizes up to 10 outstanding employees for their volunteer achievements with a qualifying nonprofit. Southwestern Energy also awards $2,000 grants to each of the qualifying nonprofit partners where the winning employees have dedicated their time. Hipes participates in Bethlehem House’s daily outreach meal and a community meal once a month, both of which are open to anyone in need.
(1998)
Twin girls Brooke Hauptmann and Jessica Hauptmann are the fifth generation in their family. The babies’ great-great-grandmother is Helen Brockett of Conway, great-grandmother is Betty Hambuchen of Conway, grandmother is Helen Painter of Carrollton, Ga., and father is Trey Hauptmann of Camp Lejeune, N.C.
Derek Wells and Nathan Bartlett combined for 37 points as the Vilonia Eagles took a 56-43 win over Riverview. The Lady Eagles eked out a 38-37 win as Andrea Brewer knocked down 7-of-7 free throws in the fourth quarter on her way to a game-high 19 points. In the boys’ game, Wells led the Eagles with 24 points. Bartlett grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to go with his offense. Adam Goyne handed out five assists.
(1973)
From the Guy Community news: Mrs. Jannie Barrow spent the holidays with her son, Bill Barrow, Mrs. Barrow and Vance in North Little Rock. Mrs. Iva Sims accompanied the Rev. Billy Sims to spend a day recently with Mr. and Mrs. Carl Sims of Forrest City at their Springhill home. Recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Thomas were Mr. and Mrs. H.W. Townsand of Waynesville, Mo., and Mr. and Mrs. Urlis Thomas of Soda Valley. Mr. and Mrs. Travis Bolher of Dallas, Texas, spent the holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Bolher. Inez Hooper recently visited Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Payne and children of Damascus.
From the Enders Community news: Mrs. G.A. Freeman is at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Bates. She was dismissed from Memorial Hospital less than two weeks from the time of her all. She continues to make improvements. The community was saddened by the death of Allen Webb, 83. He was the eldest of the 10 children of Willie Webb and Lizzie Condray Webb, all of whom were born and reared here and attended the Enders public school and the Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. and Mrs. Junior Ward enjoyed a mid-winter vacation last week. Both are employed in Heber Springs. Mr. and Mrs. Finis Holland shopped in Conway last week. Finis has been ill the past few days. Mrs. Wilma Gardner Turney and her daughter and son of Little Rock visited Mrs. Flora Rickman. They were visiting their parents and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Will Gardner at North Quitman. The Gardner family formerly lived here.
