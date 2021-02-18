(2011)
Heritage Living Center residents Coy Owen and Johnnie Hanks were voted Valentine’s Day King and Queen by their fellow residents at the nursing home. The two reigned over the annual Valentine’s Day party held at the center.
Local singer-songwriter Kristy Black recently released an album under the genre of Contemporary Christian. She is a member and employee of Greenbrier Church of the Nazarene. Her album is titled “Everything Good”. Black said all the songs on the album are original, and pertain to “reaching out to people in need, or using faith to show love to people.” She has been singing for audiences since age 8 and began playing guitar at age 15. Her influences are Bethany Dillon, Audrey Assad, Chris Tomlin and Third Day.
(1996)
The Arkansas chapter of the American Arthritis Foundation recently recognized the Vilonia High School Beta Club for supporting the foundation in 1995. Club president Tanja Moore attended the recent Beta Club Convention in Little Rock and accepted a plaque for outstanding service and support.
Boys and Girls Club members and staff recently were pictured standing in front of the recently donated scoreboard from Hendrix College. The scoreboard, which was previously used in Grove Gymnasium at Hendrix, was donated by the Hendrix athletic department when a new scoreboard was purchased for the school. Pictured were youngsters Eric Rusch, 10, Brett Mitchell, 12, Robby Voss, 10, Keith Mahan, 11, and Bobby Hanson, 14, along with club director Tom Hough and Hendrix Warriors representatives Jay Stanbury, James Eaton, David McClure, Cliff Garrison, Jason Rhodes and Greg Vines.
(1971)
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Williams and Mr. and Mrs. G.H. Collie were Mrs. Williams’ sister, Mrs. Frank Ellis, and Mr. Ellis of Topeka, Kan., and the Williams’ granddaughter, Miss Jeannie Rogers of Shelbyville, Tenn. Miss Rogers is a student at Hendrix College. Miss Rogers’ mother, Mrs. B. Carl Rogers, and Mike Cook of Shelbyville were guests of the Williamses and the Collies last week.
Mrs. M.G. Payne returned home Monday from a 10-day vacation in Laredo, Texas, where Mr. Payne is temporarily employed by the Western Electric Co. Mr. and Mrs. Payne, accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. Emmett Baucum of Houston, Texas, also visited in Monterrey and Saltillo, Mexico.
Mr. and Mrs. Noble H. Smith, Raymond L. Price and his son, Jimmy Price, returned Monday from McAllen, Texas, where they spent the weekend. They also visited in Reynosa, Mexico, and Padre Island and Brownsfield, Texas. They visited Mr. and Mrs. H.H. Bumpers, formerly of Conway, in Pharr, Texas. They made the trip by plane.
