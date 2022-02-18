(2012)
Senior Nick Heathscott of St. Joseph scored a career-high 37 points to lead the Hendrix College men’s basketball team to a 73-71 victory over Rust College. Heathscott was six points off the school record of 43 set by Danny Thomas against State College of Arkansas on Feb. 21, 1971. Others noted for their play were Josh Graham and Chris Goodman, who went 1-for-2 at the line to secure the win for Hendrix.
Tommy Fulmer of Conway, a football official, will be among 13 honorees to be installed into the 2012 Arkansas High School Coaches Association/Arkansas Officials Association Hall of Fame. The honorees were selected by the executive committees of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association and the Arkansas Officials Association. The installation banquet will be held July 13 in Hot Springs.
(1997)
Eighth-grader Shannon Moore was pictured reading a notecard given to students during an exercise led by Luke Setzler, an air traffic controller in Little Rock. The exercise was part of a Future Business Leaders of America Week speaker session at Conway Junior High School. Speakers during the week also included insurance adjusters, a health department representative and a pediatrician. Students were asked to write down answers to questions about each career.
The Greenbrier High School FFA recently competed at the Northeast Leadership Competition, and several students received awards in the various contests. Jessica Brewer received first place in prepared public speaking and will advance to district competition. Lindsey Mallett took second place in extemporaneous speaking. The parliamentary team took second place. Team members are Raymond Crawford, Tom Wright, Josh Hawkins, Jennifer Adams, Vanessa Krissell and Adam McClung. Kevin Middleton took fourth place in the creed contest.
(1972)
Jennifer Stone, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Stone, celebrated her fifth birthday with a party at her home. The theme was Hallmark’s Old-Fashioned Girl. Games were directed by Laura Stone and Ann Ott. Ice cream and a Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cake were served. Pictures were taken and a tape recording was made interviewing each guest. Children from the Jack and Jill Kindergarten who attended were Amy Brazil, Carrie Childs, Cassandra Clifton, Jody Hambuchen, Lisa Hambuchen, Bradley Morgan, Elizabeth Parrish, Tiger Sparrow, Darby Wilson, Alan Alvey, Greg Chapman, Grant Goode, Kelly Klaasmeyer, and Carrie McCadden.
Dean Creasey, a third-grade student, and Suzie Coker, a high school senior, won their respective divisions of a poster contest sponsored this week by the Vilonia High School Student Council. The contest theme was “We Need More Classrooms” in order to emphasize the lack of classroom space at the school. In the elementary division, Melanie Rose, a second grader, won second place; and third grader Anna Davidson won third. In the high school division, the Fine Arts Club won second and Troy Tinker, a ninth-grader, won third place.
