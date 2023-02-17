By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
The Hendrix College baseball team began the season by giving first-year head coach Neil Groat his first career victory, 6-3, over Willamette University in McKinney, Texas. Groat had spent the last seven years as an assistant for the Warriors. Charlie St. Claire was 3 for 4 with two RBI for the Warriors. Matt Simmons had two doubles and three RBI. Collin Radack had two hits and a stolen base. Jacob Perschke and freshman reliever Kyle Teachout combined to allow just two hits and 10 strikeouts.
The University of Central Arkansas softball team opened the season going 2-1 in the Belmont Invitational Tournament. UCA defeated host Belmont, 3-1, lost to Western Illinois, 10-3, in eight innings, and defeated Jackson State, 7-3. Sam Forrest went 8 for 12 in the three games. Kelsie Armstrong hurled a three-hitter in the win over Belmont.
(1998)
Debbie Earl was recently named Virco Mfg. Corp.’s clerical Employee of the Year. A Conway native, she has been with the company for 12 years and is currently a secretary in the marketing department. Mrs. Earl was voted the honor by the clerical personnel and presented the award at the company’s annual holiday luncheon. She and her husband, Tony, have two sons.
Diane Butturff, an agent with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, recently received the National Association of Underwriters’ National Quality Award. The award was created in 1944 to recognize agents’ ability to provide long-standing insurance products and service to clients. Only 10 to 15 percent of the nation’s insurance agents receive the award.
(1973)
Five Vilonia High School students have been nominated by the school administration for the Outstanding Teenagers of America awards program. The students are Connie Hoffman, Melinda Riddle, Sam Bailey, Paula Fulmer and Becky Montgomery. Bailey is a junior and Hoffman, Riddle, Fulmer and Montgomery are all seniors.
The demand for lobby boxes at the Conway Post Office is out-stripping the supply, although the new facility is less than 2 ½ years old. The final 132 boxes, for which space was reserved on the west side of the lobby, were installed last week. In August 1970, when the Post Office occupied its new building, 932 boxes were available, compared with 609 in the old building. The increase was considered to be adequate for eight to 10 years. Most of the new boxes being installed are for commercial use.
Paul Krisell has accepted a position as English teacher at Vilonia High School. A graduate of State College of Arkansas, he has taught at St. Joseph High School and was recently associated with Walmart Discount City in Conway.
