10 Years Ago
(2012)
Local Drag Racer Madelyn Wilhite, 16, of Conway won the 2011 Arkansas Outlaw Jr. Dragster Series at Prescott Raceway. She said she is looking forward to the upcoming 2012 race season. She hopes to travel to a few out-of-state races in Tulsa and Memphis. She is in the 10th grade at Conway High School East.
Virginia and Bill Ausbrooks of Mayflower celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 15. Virginia is a daughter of the late Emmett Springer and the late Catherine “Kate” Tyler Springer. Bill is a son of the late Arthur Ausbrooks and the late Mamie Mosley Ausbrooks. Bill is retired from A & W Plastering and A & W Construction. He worked with his partner, A.G. Wheeler, in both businesses for more than 30 years. They then built and opened A & W True Value Hardware in Mayflower, where Bill and Virginia worked side by side with A.G. and his wife, Louise, for 17 years. They have four children, Billie Cartwright, Sheila York, Pam Morton and Mark Ausbrooks, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
25 Years Ago
(1997)
The Hendrix Lady Warriors sputtered a bit Saturday on homecoming, but still had enough gas to clinch a share of their second straight Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference title. Hendrix led throughout, but never fully could get comfortable. The Lady Warriors fought injury, foul trouble to their major inside players, and a 30-point scoring onslaught from a Rhodes’ player to hold on for a 78-69 victory. The Lady Warriors are unbeaten in SCAC play.
Carl Stuart Middle School students recently collected recyclables as part of a contest among the four sixth-grade classes. Pictured with the recyclables were Sara Darter, 11, Chelsea Walsh, 12, Sara Connaughton, 12, Mandy Wages, 11, Rachael Winter, 12, and Heather Thompson, 11. The contest was sponsored by Girl Scout Troop 239 as a service project, and it was promoted by CSMC assistant principal Jerry Whitmore. The goal was to see which of the teams could create the least amount of trash during a lunch period.
50 Years Ago
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. Robert D. Nabholz, Mr. and Mrs. William J. Farris, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Lee and Mr. and Mrs. William M. Clark returned from a two-week vacation in Jamaica.
Deanna Quattlebaum, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arvle Quattlebaum, celebrated her seventh birthday on Feb. 6 with a party at her home. Games were directed by her brother, Mark Quattlebaum. A Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs birthday cake, red punch and red and pink mints were served to Vonda Clark, Shannon Chronister, Angie Kinser, Melanie McRae, Heidi Murriel, and Beth and Jenny Stevens. Special guests were Mrs. Rosa Glover, Mrs. Wendell Glover and Eric Nelson Glover of Guy, grandmother, aunt and cousin of the honoree.
Girls State delegates from Vilonia High School next summer will be Judy Wooley, Connie Hoffman, Paula Fulmer and Becky Montgomery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.